Student loan: NAESS lauds Tinubu, wants review of access conditions

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE leadership of the National Association of Edo State Students (NAESS) has commended the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government on the student’s loan Act but called for a review of minimum family income for beneficiaries from N500,000 to N300,000.

A statement by the National President of the association, Comrade Stepping Atemonokhai also urged the federal government to fast-track its implementation of palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy on common Nigerians.

Part of the statement reads “We will want to appreciate and applaud the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the armed forces, His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for signing the Higher Education Loan Act, popularly known as Student Loan Act. It is a right step in the right direction for the rapid development of our education sector and encourages Nigerians to push their dreams.”

He said “The Act which is to help indigent Nigerian students gain access to interest free loans. I will admonish the federal government to make the following adjustment on the student loan act: By reducing the applicant or family income from #500,000 to #300,000 and it is with high hope that free education will be a reality in Nigeria, create jobs for Nigerian student after graduation, to help in the payment of this loan.

“Also, we will want to plead with the Federal Government to fasten up the provision of palliative measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Students. The cost of transportation and food are really telling on the narrow pocket of Nigerian students.”