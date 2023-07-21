Strong US dollar slows economic growth in Nigeria, other emerging economies — IMF

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has said the appreciation of the US dollar was affecting emerging market economies more adversely than developed ones, listing Nigeria, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, among others, as most affected.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, the IMF said the dollar, strengthening to a 20-year high in 2022, had major implications for the global economy.

It said for every 10 per cent of US dollar appreciation linked to global financial market forces, emerging market economies faced a gross domestic product, GDP, output decline of 1.9 per cent after one year.

“In emerging market economies, a 10 per cent US dollar appreciation, linked to global financial market forces, decreases economic output by 1.9 per cent after one year, and this drag lingers for two and a half years.

“In contrast, the negative effects in advanced economies are considerably smaller in size, peaking at 0.6 per cent after one quarter and are largely gone in a year,” the post read.

The IMF said in emerging market economies, the effects of the strong dollar spread via trade and financial channels.

It said the countries’ real trade volumes declined more sharply, with imports dropping twice as much as exports.

The IMF said many emerging market economies also tended to suffer worsening credit availability, diminished capital inflows, tighter monetary policy on impact, and bigger stock-market declines.

It also added that US dollar appreciations impact the current account, which captures the change in saving-investment balances of countries.

The IMF said in emerging market economies, the fear of letting the exchange rate fluctuate and lack of monetary policy accommodation magnified the increase in the current account.

The post read further: “As a share of gross domestic product, current account balances (saving minus investment) increase in both emerging market economies and smaller advanced economies, because of a depressed investment rate (there is no clear systematic response for saving). However, the effect is larger and more persistent for emerging market economies.”