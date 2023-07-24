Striving hard to save the Igbo nation from self-immolation

By Ethelbert Nwachukwu

APART from the civil war period (1967 – 1970) when death was a daily affair, one cannot imagine any other time in the recent history of Igbo land when gruesomeness, utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and blood-letting were as common place as is the case now. Incidentally, the two periods (the war and now) seem to have a common link, namely struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

However, whereas the war was ignited by the mindless massacre of Igbos in the North for reasons yet to be justified, and its prosecution spearheaded by Igbos in the military with the nod of Igbo leadership in general, the actions of the present day agitators (some say bandits because of their modus operandi) though attributable to Igbo marginalisation, do not enjoy the support of Igbo intelligentsia and leadership.

That Igbos are marginalised in the present Nigerian polity is incontrovertible and almost perceivably deliberate but the approach adopted by the dramatis personae of the struggle (using the platform of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB) in their seeming attempt to “emancipate” the Igbo race from what many see as a deliberate plan to render Igbos inconsequential, is in itself self-destructive and capable of facilitating the relegation if not annihilation of Igbos as a tribe.

Those who dare to speak up against their actions or are perceived as not supporting their cause are smoked out, butchered in cold blood with their flesh sometimes roasted and consumed like suya and their houses set on fire. This got worse with the arrest and detention of the leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. On occasions, the IPOB have had cause to disown the sit-at-home and its enforcement but their ranks have ostensibly been infiltrated by criminals who now kidnap, maim and kill at will. So, it would appear that the IPOB started the process and lost control.

The method of operation of these agitators call for more questions than answers: why would Igbos be killing their fellow Igbos in their agitation for the actualisation of Independent State of Biafra? Is the declaration and enforcement of sit-at-home in the Igbo enclave not akin to the economic blockade which Nigerians used to choke Biafrans during the war? Would legislative/legalistic and diplomatic means not have been better than militant aggressiveness and blood-letting against our kith and kin? The answers to these questions are not far to seek.

It is the fratricidal and cannibalistic approach, as well as the unpopular sit-at-home in an area that thrives on buying and selling that makes the agitation unacceptable to well-meaning Igbo leaders. Indeed the sit-at-home is gradually but steadily killing the once economically and socially boisterous South-East. In comes Governor Hope Uzodimma. His intervention in convening a meeting of apex Igbo leadership in the Imo State liaison office in Abuja is a step in the right direction and is completely in tandem with his well known attitude to everything Igbo. It also accords with the generally held view that only a political and diplomatic approach can bring about a lasting solution to the lingering crisis.

The governor had earlier engaged the Governor of Lagos State over the threat to demolish/demolition of markets/stalls/plazas owned by Igbos in Lagos in the wake of the misunderstanding arising from the voting pattern of Igbos in that state. The governor was able to extract a commitment and proclamation (in the full glare of the Igbo community in Lagos) from the Lagos State governor that no further demolitions/harassment would take place and that the lives and properties of Igbos in Lagos and other parts of the Yoruba nation would be protected.

Thus, Igbos in Lagos were reassured to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation. At the state level, Governor Uzodimma has continued to build bridges of friendship, peace and unity across party lines even with those who wish him dead. In the heat of the insecurity in Imo State, the governor set up a Judicial Commission of inquiry headed by Justice F. O. Njemanze to identify the causes and perpetrators of insecurity and make recommendations on possible solutions to the problem. The Commission has since completed its work and submitted its report. An olive branch has been offered to those behind the insecurity in the state through a promise of amnesty should they sheathe their swords and turn a new leaf. That offer is still open for those who are yet to embrace it.

Igbos are an itinerant, industrious and peace-loving people who will go to all legitimate lengths to improve their lot and that of their host communities wherever they find themselves. The Imo State governor has shown, by his recent deft political and diplomatic approach to the raging Igbo problem, that Igbos can navigate seemingly intractable problems with the right kind of leadership. The confidence and optimism expressed by the governor while talking to the press after meeting with President Tinubu to secure an appointment for a meeting with Igbo leaders (that the meeting would be productive) should be shared by all well-meaning Nigerians and Igbos in particular.

The South-East needs the support and backing of the Federal Government to bring this madness to an end. Many would attribute the current crisis in the South-East to the pervasive unemployment in the country. This may not be completely incorrect but it is too generalised to spark off the degree of killings and insecurity being witnessed in the zone. One is tempted to align with the view that the crisis in the zone is a concomitant effect of the protracted neglect of the South-East by administration after administration.

Much as no reason whatsoever could justify the shedding of blood, not a few persons hold the view, and reasonably so, that since after the Nigerian Civil War and despite the “No Victor, No Vanquished” proclamation by General Gowon, Igbos have been treated like second class citizens (the vanquished) in a country where they make humongous contributions (perhaps more than any other tribe) to its economic and political growth. Federal roads in the zone are not just the worst but can almost no longer be regarded as roads.

The few that wear the semblance of roads are the ones reconstructed by governors like Hope Uzodimma who will later face the ordeal of extracting refunds from the Federal Government. Except for the old rail line passing through Enugu – Umuahia – Aba to Port Harcourt which has since fallen out of use, there is no sign of rail transportation in the entire former Eastern region notwithstanding the billions of naira recently spent on the construction of new rail lines in the country.

The sea ports in the region have been left to rot away on account of the non-upgrading of the facilities therein. The same is applicable to the airports.The general feeling among the Igbos and their sympathizers is that the neglect of the South East by successive administrations (political party notwithstanding) is deliberate and is targeted at stultifying the source of wealth of the Igbos (commerce).

Nwachukwu, a Public Affairs Commentator, wrote from Lagos