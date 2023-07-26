Strike: We’re looking into Resident Doctors’demands, says FG

Doctors

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru,Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it was looking into the demands made by the striking resident doctors.

Recall that the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, had on Wednesday morning commenced an indefinite strike beginning from 12 am over the alleged inability of the government to attend to their demands bordering on their conditions of service.

It will be recalled that the doctors had on May 17, 2023, embarked on a five-day warning strike to press home their demands which was reported to have hit the rock.

Fielding questions from journalists on the efforts of the government to address the demands of the doctors on the sidelines of the 6th Registrar of Trade Unions’ National Workshop in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom, said there was ongoing consultation between the striking doctors and government.

Though she expressed surprise that the doctors declared an industrial dispute when consultations had been taken to a higher level, the Permanent Secretary assured that no efforts would be spared to ensure amicable resolution of all the contentious issues.

She said the resident doctors ought to have allowed the ongoing negotiations with the federal government reach agreed conclusion before taking decision on strike.

Kachollom, explained that the transition into the new government of President Bola Tinubu has delayed the process of negotiations.

According to her, “It’s rather unfortunate that NARD is on strike because we have been having consultations since May to be precise on the demands they raised and we have met quite a number of times and governments have assured them that the issues raised are being looked into.

“There was a transition and we all know that in a transition there is a process and until the process is completed, there is nothing we can do. Unfortunately, they decided to go on strike, we have actually taken the consultation to the highest level on the issues raised. journalists.

“The government has assured them and continues to assure them that the demands raised will be looked into”.

On the way forward, Kachollom, who recently settled the disagreement between the Management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, with labour unions within the Fund, said, “We’re still going to engage them further beyond where we have because we have been engaging and I’m sure the president of NARD cannot say that we have not been engaged, I will just say (they have) to believe in what government is doing”.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary said that the 6th Registrar of Trade Unions’ National Workshop was organised to strengthen the labour administration system in Nigeria.

Kachollom said the theme of the Workshop “Repositioning the Labour Administration System for Effective Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria,” will equip participants with the knowledge, skills and expertise to efficiently manage trade union affairs, workplace disputes, jurisdictional scope dynamics and unfair labour practices.

She said, “The promotion of quality professional service delivery in line with international best practice, is one of the cardinal mandates of this Ministry. It is against this backdrop that the theme of this year’s workshop which is “Repositioning the Labour Administration System for Effective Socio- Economic Development in Nigeria” becomes very apt and timely, noting that effective Labour Administration is key to national development everywhere in the world.

“Incidentally, this aligns with the policy thrust of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration. The essence of this Workshop therefore, amongst others, is to acquaint participants with current trends and contemporary issues affecting Labour Administration in Nigeria, and its implication for sustainable development.

“Furthermore, the Workshop will equip participants with the knowledge, skills and expertise to efficiently manage trade union affairs, workplace disputes, jurisdictional scope dynamics, and unfair labour practices. It will also prepare stakeholders on how to handle the current challenges faced in the world of work, as well as how to harness the opportunities presented by the future of work in Nigeria.

“Fundamental thematic Labour Administration concepts and principles such as Social Dialogue, Negotiation and Collective Bargaining as tools for shaping the Future of Work, improving organizational productivity and workers’ welfare will be discussed.

“Additionally, carefully selected experts in the labour sector will be driving discussions on Innovative and Creative Economic Growth Plans and policies, Trade Union Administration, as well as Adjudication Processes of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) concerning Jurisdictional Scope issues.”