STRIKE: Resident doctors reject 25% salary increase

Doctors

The National Executive Council, NEC, of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, yesterday, rejected the 25 percent increment in the basic salary of doctors as well as the accoutrement allowance.

They insisted that their earlier demand is for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to its right value as of the time of the approval of the structure in 2009.

The doctors maintained there was no going back on the ongoing nationwide total and indefinite strike until reasonable progress is made by the government to address their demands as contained in their ultimatum issued to the federal government on the 5th of July 2023.

Declaring this position in a communique jointly signed by the President, Dr. Orji Emeka Innocent, Secretary-General, Dr. Chikezie Kelechi, and Publicity & Social Secretary, Dr. Uma Musa, the striking doctors described the 25 percent as a ‘paltry’ and said the strike continues.

The communique issued at the end of its NEC meeting in Lagos, tagged: ‘LasGIDI 2023’, with the theme: ‘Bullying in Medical Practice: a matter of Perspective?’, demanded the immediate release of the circular on the One-for-One policy for the replacement of exited clinical workers for implementation, as they cannot continue to watch their members lose their lives and break down under the weight of work overload occasioned by massive depletion of clinical staff in the hospitals on account of brain drain.

They observed that the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) has not been paid even after several promises made by the government.

The communique further states: “After critical consideration, NEC resolved as: “To demand the payment of all salaries and arrears including the salary arrears of 2014-2016, arrears of hazard allowance, arrears of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage, and promotion arrears to our deserving members without further delay.”

“To call on the MDCN to reverse herself on the downgrading of the membership certificate as this is an ill wind that blows no one good, adding that continuing on this path would only reduce the value placed on the postgraduate medical training in Nigeria.”