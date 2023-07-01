Stray bullet kills groom-to-be, nursing mother dies in okada accident

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A groom-to-be, identified as Adebowale Toromade, has been killed by a stray bullet on the day he returned from introduction ceremony at his pregnant fiancée’s hometown.

Also, Agunbeelewo residents in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday, were thrown into mourning after a private car crushed a nursing mother to death.

It was gathered that the woman, simply identified as Iyawo Ori-Ade, was on a commercial motorcycle to pay electricity bill around 3pm on Friday when a Toyota Camry car with number plates Lagos KRD 930 HV, hit the motorcycle.

An eyewitness, Wale Oladele, disclosed that the car driver, Bello Ayodeji, was going to Okini when he lost control of the car and crashed into the oncoming motorcycle.

The woman and the rider sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital for treatment where she eventually died.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said: “The passenger died in the hospital she was rushed to for treatment. Her corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. Investigation in progress.”

Groom-to-be

The young groom-to-be, Adebowale Toromade, was hit by a stray bullet at Moro, Ife-North Local Government area of the state while celebrating the emergence of new ‘Okada riders’ union’.

Adebowale was reported to be killed a day after he was engaged to his pregnant wife in Ede.

It was gathered that after returning to Edunabon, Ife North local government area of Osun State, the deceased went to join other members of the union at Moro junction to celebrate the emergence of the new executive members.

While celebrating the newly-inaugurated union leaders, sporadic gunshot rented the air from unknown persons and a stray bullet hit Adebowale.

It was gnashing of teeth and despair as a groom-to-be, Toromade, was killed on day of his introduction in Edunabon.

Debowale and his family members were said to be in Ede town earlier on Friday for the engagement with his pregnant wife.

It was gathered that one other person was shot.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where Adebowale was confirmed dead on arrival, while the second person was still receiving treatment.

Spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, stating that investigation had commenced.