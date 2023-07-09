Storyline, character attracted me to Big Love – Timini Egbuson

By Rita Okoye

Renowned actor Timini Egbuson, known as “Bad Boy T,” has once again captivated audiences with his sterling performance in the highly anticipated film ‘Big Love.’

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the movie showcases Egbuson’s remarkable talent and undeniable chemistry with his on-screen girlfriend, Bimbo Ademoye.

In ‘Big Love,’ Egbuson flawlessly portrays the character of Adil, a passionate lover who is willing to go to great lengths to prove his devotion to his partner, Adina. When asked about his attraction to the role, Egbuson expressed his admiration for the captivating storyline and the opportunity to delve into a complex character. “I love me a good storyline and a good character experience,” he remarked. “After the first read, I was definitely attracted to the character and the storyline.”

Egbuson’s off-screen friendship with Bimbo Ademoye seamlessly translated into their on-screen bond, resulting in a brilliant portrayal of their characters. Their undeniable chemistry, combined with their exceptional acting talents and skills, helped bring Adil and Adina’s relationship to life. “Bimbo and I are good friends, and we have an undeniable chemistry, which helped us deliver the characters brilliantly,” Egbuson explained.

‘Big Love’ is far from your typical romantic comedy. From its captivating storyline to its talented cast and dedicated production crew, every aspect of the film exudes excellence. Egbuson commended the entire team for their commitment and passion, saying, “Everyone brought their A game, and every one on set put out their all into making this a beautiful experience for the viewers. Big Love is a must-watch because you get to feel different emotions during the course of the movie.”

Working with the cast and crew on ‘Big Love’ was a highlight for Egbuson, who is known for his infectious positive energy. He shared, “I’m a bag of good vibes and positive energy, and it radiates to everyone around me, which made filming Big Love an absolute blast.”

While ‘Big Love’ evokes a range of emotions and delivers various messages, Egbuson hopes viewers will take away one particular message from this brilliant work of art. He emphasized, “For the people you love, you should not be afraid to show them Big Love.”

With his mesmerizing performance in ‘Big Love,’ Timini Egbuson continues to solidify his status as one of the industry’s most talented and versatile actors. Audiences can expect to be thoroughly entertained and moved by Egbuson’s portrayal of Adil, as he explores the depths of love in this extraordinary film currently showing in cinemas.