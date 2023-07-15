Stop publishing fake news – AMPON President, Arisekola

Says “Fake news purveyors can be prosecuted”

President of the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON) Mogaji Wole Arisekola, has cautioned publishers of fake news in Nigeria to desist from the illegal act, adding that there are no laws restricting security agents from prosecuting individuals found culpable.



Arisekola who is also the publisher of Street Journal magazine, in a chat with some journalists on Friday in Lagos, called on traditional media organisations to join the campaign against fake news purveyors, so that the noble profession will not be hijacked by unqualified few.

His words: “I have said it at various fora and I will continue to maintain that fake news is a serious scourge that must be fought headlong in Nigeria and stakeholders need to help in changing the narrative. More importantly, I equally urge the government through its law enforcement agencies to bring the purveyors of fake news to justice. The media space must be rid of irresponsible journalism and social media must also be sanitized to pave way for decency and propriety.”

“Gone are the days where people will hide behind their computers or smart phones and mislead the public with all manner of information, that are not only untrue or fake but very damaging, repugnant or capable of causing unrest or chaos in the country. There are technologies now that can track purveyors of fake news wherever they are. People with negative energy aren’t fit to practice journalism. Journalists must be balanced in their reportage, they must be investigative, thorough, unbiased and must also be ambassadors of truth which is very sacred.”

Continuing, he said “Meanwhile, news makers should as well be guided that there is no law restricting security agents from prosecuting any individual who crosses the line, particularly those feeding the public with lies, deception and misinformation. Journalists should also stop acting as if they are still in the era of imperial colonialism or fighting the unpopular apartheid regime. They must be socially responsible while upholding the principles of ethical practice. This is what I tell social media influencers, content makers, news publishers and members of AMPON. A journalist must be passionate about enhancing national unity and public good, as well as promoting universal principles of human rights, democracy, justice, equity, peace and understanding.”

The Ibadan-born journalist and businessman described the fake news phenomenon as ‘the scourge of our time’ noting that it would “probably get worse if not nipped in the bud”. He therefore urged Nigerians to be vigilant so that fake news purveyors do not succeed in their quest to sow seeds of chaos, trauma and confusion.

“This is why we are appealing to Nigerians not to ever engage in knee-jerk reaction to any news, and to subject every information to very serious scrutiny before admitting them as fact” he added