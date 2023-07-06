Stop open dumping, FG to Nigerians

..To celebrate National Environment Sanitation Day

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal government on Thursday, has asked Nigerians to refrain from open dumping, and promote good hygiene practices.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Ibrahim Yusufu, said this at a press briefing which held on Thursday in Abuja.

Yusufu said this in commemoration of the National Environmental Sanitation Day, NESD which is usually marked on the 28th of June, but shifted to the 13th of July 2023 due to the Salah public holiday.

Ibrahim also said that this year’s NESD is to promote behavioural change in sanitation and hygiene practices amongst citizens.

He said, “The theme for this year’s National Environmental Sanitation Day is “Promoting Sustainable Waste Management for a Healthy Environment: Stop Open Dumping”. This is apt and timely, as it underscores the necessity for sound structures to be put in place for containment, collection, treatment, reuse/recycle and final disposal of all waste types (Solid, liquid & gaseous) thereby ensuring proper waste management and ending open dumping.

“The provision of safe functional sanitary facilities and services in every premises for the management of waste materials (hazardous & non-hazardous) is a necessity for sustainable waste management; this will go a long way in ensuring high level of behavioural change with respect to SDG 3, 6, and 7 on good health and well-being, access to clean water and sanitation as well as safe management of sanitation.

“Therefore, this theme entails the need for everyone everywhere: households, business premises, schools etc to have sanitary facilities/services which is functional and cost-effective to ensure the protection of our eco-system, aesthetic value of the environment and natural resources.” He added.