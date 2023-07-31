Stop campaign of calumny against Okotete, civil society warns petitioners

Okotete

Urges Senate to confirm her nomination

The Network of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria under the aegis of the National Alliance for Equity and justice has weighed in on the spurious allegations of financial impropriety and other sundry issues being levelled against Hon Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete, ministerial nominee from Delta State.



In a statement released on Monday in Abuja, the network urged the those whose stock in trade is to create confusion and distract the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from its avowed commitment to engaging the very best in our country, especially the womenfolk in his Renewed Hope Agenda.



The National Alliance for Equity and Justice is a coalition of 38 independent civil society organizations, formed by a group of well-meaning Nigerians from across the country with a shared vision and mandate to help protect citizens’ rights and advance the course of democracy and good governance while articulating positions that can help forster better understanding between Government and the citizenry.



It added that the so called allegation bothers on an ill informed petition to the National Assembly, containing unverifiable and unsubstantiated allegations, riddled with vexation and ill will, with the colouration of a well orchestrated witch hunt by disgruntled elements and political jobbers both within and outside, whose real motive is to tarnish and smear the good name and untainted records of Hon Stella Okotete, a well-grounded professional and highly educated woman of many years of meritorious service, with an unblemished career, spanning the entire gamut of private and public service bureaucracy.

The statement reads in part: “After a careful review and assessment of all the issues raised by these arm chair critics, it is the considered view of our coalition, under the National Alliance for Equity and Justice, that these allegations were made in bad faith, with the intention to cause disaffection and destabilize ongoing efforts by the new administration to put round pegs in round holes while giving women a pride of place in the new administration as promised by the President.



This coalition views the ongoing tirade against Hon Stella Okotete as a deliberate ploy to distract the new Government of his Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from pursuing his people oriented programs and policies, aimed at taking Nigeria and its peoples to a new pedestal as enunciated in his renewed hope agenda.



“While we recognize as responsible civil society groups, that Government officials and those that seeks to occupy public office, no matter at what level and especially those holding public position of trust, must at all times, act within the ambit of the laws of the land as well as maintain probity and transparency in all their dealings, we however frown very seriously at any deliberate attempt to malign hard working individuals, especially, a woman of proven record in the person of Hon Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete, who has put in many years of meritorious service to her fatherland, just to score cheap political mileage.

“It is our contention that those involved in this mudslinging spectacle must now put a stop to it immediately, retrace their steps and apologize to Deltans and indeed, all well meaning Nigerians over this atrocious campaign of calumny against the person of Hon Stella Okotete.



“At a time of serious economic downturn, occasioned by many years of lopsided Government policies, which the present Government is trying to stem its tide, what is required now is cooperation across board and not attempts at undermining the efforts of Government at bringing in the best hands to tackle the myriads of problems confronting us as a nation.



The National Alliance for Equity and Justice, wish to appeal to all Deltans and indeed, all Nigerians from across the political spectrum to sheath their sword and follow the path of peace and decorum. Recourse to unnecessary, unfounded and unproven allegations of misconduct against Government officials or those seeking to be appointed into office, cannot augur well for the much taunted democracy dividends that Delta State and Nigeria so much craves for at this critical time in our nation’s history.



“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal republic of Nigeria as well as the National assembly to go ahead and confirm Hon Stella Okotete as a Minister of the Federal republic of Nigeria as she is eminently qualified to hold any position that may be considered appropriate.



“Her resume speaks for itself and the entire people of Delta State across the political divide, stands solidly behind Mr. President for this very noble choice of Hon Stella Okotete as a thorough bred Nigerian to represent the good people of Delta State in the Federal cabinet.”