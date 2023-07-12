STOLEN CRUDE BEARING VESSEL: Akpodoro hails firm, seek upward review of contract sum

A notable Niger Delta ex-militant, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has commended the security contractor handling the pipelines surveillance in the Niger Delta, Tantita Security Services, TSS for the arrest of a vessel laden with suspected stolen crude en route Cameroon through the Nigerian territorial waters as announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Tuesday.

The renowned ex-agitator who is also the Mayor of Urhoboland hailed the gallantry of the intelligence-driven security firm owned by Chief Government Ekpemukpolo, a.k.a Tompolo in a statement issued in Ughelli, Delta State at the sideline of a stakeholder meeting as he called for the upward review of the contract sum to enable the company achieve optimal result.

According to the fearless Mayor, the world can now see the wisdom in the contract awarded TSS noting that only a dedicated and committed organisation like the Tompolo-led security firm can productively handle security of oil facilities in the Delta region.

His Excellency said that without a company like TSS, the oil wealth of the nation would have been stolen dry by those he said relish wheeling and dealing in stolen crude describing them as enemies of the Nigerian state.

The region he added has suffered for too long in the hands of economic sabotage who thought they can ply their trade in stolen crude unabated stressing that such individuals will always run out of luck with the Eagle eyes of TSS security personnel adding that the earlier those behind oil theft in the region realise that their games are over the better for them.

He further stated that the Federal government should employ stiffer purity measure to deal decisively with oil thieves by a way of imposing a death penalty on whoever is found wanting in the act of oil theft maintain that such legislation alone can stem the unfortunate tide of crude theft in the country.

NNPC had reported that the vessel suspected to have loaded the stolen consignment must have loaded it from Ondo River where the Mayor said is notorious for oil theft but for the workable intelligence gathering network of TSS, the illicit deal would have been another success for the criminals.

Tompolo, who is the Chief Executive Officer of TSS, the Mayor noted is a capable hand and a no-nonsense Nigerian who is driven by national solidarity and patriotism saying, the Nigerian oil and gas industries are perfectly safe with him.

He called on the security outfit to stay vigilant and thoroughly combed the Nigerian territorial waters to sustain the tempo of nipping crimes and criminalities in the bud within the ambit of its assignment.

The restated his call for the upward review of the contract sum noting that the company need to engage more men in its workforce a development he said will cost the security more money noting that security is an expensive venture arguing that oil thieves are very rich, sophisticated and with far reach. He said the no poor man can hire a vessel, adding that only the rich engage in such criminal enterprise.

“That feat the Mayor achieved by the TSS was possible with the support of critical stakeholders within the region, noting that the security firm will continue to get that backing of well meaning ex-militant leaders in the region. The war against oil theft is a task that for all stakeholders and with God on our side, we shall defeat criminalities in the oil industry.”

The Mayor noted that some “disgruntled elements within the society are condemning the burning of the vessel that was caught ferrying the petroleum products” but was quick to add that burning such vessel is the best thing to happen in the war against oil theft and sundry crimes in the country’s territorial waters saying only criminals can rise against such action by the NNPCL.

While congratulating the NNPCL and the TSS managements, Akpodoro said more efforts should be put into the work to ensure that oil thieves are exterminated from Nigerian waters.

“Enough is enough. It is time to overrun those who feast on our national assets at the detriment of the nation. They should be hounded and hunted down without mercy. We know the cost of acquiring a ship and such is out of the power of an average citizen. When caught in the act, such vessels with stolen products should be set ablaze to serve as deterrent to would-be oil thieves in the future.

“Nigeria is not for only criminal bourgeoisie who intends to impiverish the nation for their own good. Proceeds from oil theft are blood money, and as such, havoc must be wrecked on their criminal enterprises to run them out of business. TSS has given a good account of itself and also justifies the contract awarded to it in its enormous achievements that are open book for all to see.

“I therefore call on the FG to commence the process of increasing the contract sum to add value to the operations of the security firm that is out their in the theatre slugging it out day and night with the criminals. With the TSS, the war against oil thieves is as good as being won. We won’t allow self-centred individuals to turn our region into the harbinger of criminals. The Petroleum industry will heave a sigh of relief soon,” he stated, while calling on the youths not to allow themselves to be used by the criminals to perpetrate their illicit deals.