Stock market resumes bullish trend

After a momentary relapse in the second week of last month, the stock market has returned to its bullish momentum and positive sentiment with investors gaining over N1.12 trillion in five trading days of last week on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX.

Analysts attributed the positive trend of the market to increased inflow that made it more liquid and attractive for wealth creation among discerning investors.

Specifically, the NGX market capitalisation, which represents market value, closed at N34.326 trillion on Friday last week from N33.197 trillion it closed previous Friday.

In the same manner, another major stock market indicator, the NGX All Share Index, ASI, closed at 63,040.4 points, up 3.4% from 60,968.27 points previous Friday.

Analysis of market performance last week showed that the Year-to-Date, YtD, return increased to +23%. Likewise, activity levels mirrored the market’s broad gauge as trading volume and value surged by 324.7% Week-on-Week, WoW and 250% WoW respectively, with FBNH accounting for about 48.6% and 61.5% of the total trading volume and value respectively.

Meanwhile, reacting to the bullish run, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, has expressed optimism around the recent policies by the Federal Government since the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu, saying that investors are responding positively with bullish sentiments in the market.

Popoola remained hopeful that the current sentiments in the domestic bourse will be sustained in the long run.

He stated: “Equity investors have endured long periods of bearish sentiments on the floor of NGX but that has changed considerably since President Tinubu’s policy statements on May 29, 2023.

“Transactions on the exchange concluded the first half of the year on a positive note, with the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 18.9 per cent and closing at 60,968.27 points, marking a significant milestone for the index as it reached its highest level in 15 years since March 5, 2008 when it stood at 66,381.20 points.

“The liberalization of the foreign exchange, FX, market has transformed the economy. So in the past, there has been scarcity of FX and this liberalization policy has started to resolve that.

“So, we expect that our corporates can run more efficiently which means that they can be more profitable in markets like ours.

“We had a gap between the official rate and the parallel market in the past. This has normalized now and there is increased propensity by foreign investors to bring money into Nigeria and that of course helps the general FX situation. “The country is now open to foreign capital and what this does is to transform and improve the economy”.

Commenting on market performance, analysts at Cordros Research stated: “With the half-year earnings season on the horizon, we believe investors will look for clues on the sustainability of the decent corporate earnings released for Q1’23.

“However, we expect mixed market performance in the week ahead as bargain hunting in dividend-paying stocks will be matched by intermittent profit-taking activities.

“Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Also, commenting on the market performance, analysts at Investdata Consulting said: “We expect the mixed trend and positive sentiments to continue on bargain hunting and profit taking, as players reshuffle their portfolio amidst supportive reforms of the government, just as more policy pronouncements and appointments would offer investment direction.

“Also, Q2 earnings reporting season draws closer to confirm the real state of the company performance and attract liquidity in the midst of markdown dates and the release of remaining audited accounts.

“We note that discerning investors have continued to target fundamentally sound companies and defensive stocks to protect their portfolios. Any pullback at this point may add more strength to upside potentials. As such, investors should take advantage of price rally to take profit”.