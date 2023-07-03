Sterling Bank introduces savings accounts for market women

By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Plc has launched a new product, ‘One-Woman Saver’ account, focused on market women and traders and aimed to give easy access to banking services at a six percent rate of return on savings.

The bank’s South West Regional Business Executive, Evans Akinlolu, explained that the product was designed to drive financial inclusion, enable women to create a savings culture as well as improve their overall economic status over time.



While speaking at the launch of the product in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he stated: ”Women are a significant component of an economy, and it is crucial to incorporate them in any initiatives designed to strengthen the state’s economy.



“At Sterling Bank, we believe so much in women. We know that women can transform society, and if you support a woman, you are supporting the nation.



“This product encourages you to save gradually, and the interest rate that comes with it is one of the highest today. What we have done again is that we will come to you every day, not that you will be coming to the bank” Akinlolu noted.



In his remarks, representative of Women’s World Banking, Mr Emezino Afiegbe, disclosed that Women’s World Banking partnered with Sterling Bank because of its ability to solve women’s financial needs. He added that the bank always prioritizes the needs of women and is always ready to support them.