Stay healthy for optimal performance – HoS urges Civil Servants

Yemi-Esan

…organizes aerobics, sports for Civil Servants to promote good health

By Ezra Ukanwa

HEAD of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has urged Civil Servants across the country to place their health as top priority to remain productive in the service.

Furthermore, she urged them to engage in sporting activities to achieve good health and keep fit as they serve the nation.

She made the call, weekend, during the Aerobics and Sports activities at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, organized by OHCSF, to mark the Civil Service Week in Abuja.

She, however, reiterated her support for Federation of Public Service Games, stating that it was an avenue for public servants to keep fit which was mandatory for nation-building and national development.

She said: “For Civil Servants to perform and to be productive, they must be healthy. And so, the aerobics and all the sports activities we had today were just to encourage civil servants to participate frequently in sporting activities because a healthy mind must live in a healthy body.”