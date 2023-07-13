State Police’ll end insecurity in Nigeria — Onitiri

Onitiri

A socio-political activist and critic, Adesunbo Onitiri, yesterday, said the panacea to end insecurity in the country was for the Federal Government to allow state police to function side by side with the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement in Lagos, Onitiri applauded the call by the Lagos State House of Assembly for the establishment of state police.

In a resolution passed by the State Assembly on Tuesday, the lawmakers called on the Federal Government for the amendment of the Constitution to allow each state of the Federation to have its police force.

According to Onitiri, the call was timely and in tandem with the reality of the security situation in the country as the major function of the government is to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He pointed out that the 9th National Assembly shirked its responsibility when it neglected the various calls by concerned Nigerians that each state should have its police to tackle security challenges in its geographical area.

He also stressed that what Nigerians needed urgently to live in peace, progress and harmony and attract foreign investments was the establishment of the state police.

He said the era of playing politics, tribalism, nepotism or religious sentiments with the lives and property of innocent Nigerians is gone for good.