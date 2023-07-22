State police, best way to tackle insecurity, Gani Adams tells FG

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, weekend, stressed the need for state police, saying it is the best way to arrest the blowing wind of insecurity across the country.

Speaking at the 2023 edition of Okota Festival in Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, Adams urged President Bola Tinubu to revert the nation to true federalism.

His words: “State police is one of the contents of true federalism and I am sure it is a sure way of having a peaceful society. Though the spate of insecurity has reduced in Nigeria, there are still cases of terrorism and kidnapping in the country.

“The new administration must begin to change the ugly narratives of the past by allowing the state governors to establish police in their respective states.

“It is unfortunate that Akoko land remains the most backward sub-region in the entire state. The presence of both the Federal and the state governments in terms of the development of Ondo State spreads from Ondo to Akure, and it ends in Owo town.

“But my people in Akoko are yet to feel the impact of the government in Akoko land. There is no visible impact of either the Federal or state governments in Akoko.”

Meanwhile, Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, who spoke on the benefits of the festival, said: “Okota festival has really helped in adding commercial value to what we do today. It has enhanced the tourism potentials of the town and I hope we can continue to leverage on this for a better future.”

Also speaking, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, added: “I urge all indigenes of the town to keep the hope alive by sustaining the cultural ethos of our forebears. It will help in boosting both spiritual and economic advantages of the town.”