State of Origin jettisoned as Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees unveiled

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has received 28 ministerial nominees from President Bola Tinubu with no state of origin attached, Vanguard has gathered.

The list was delivered by the former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila who entered the hallowed Chamber at 1.18 pm and delivered the letter at 1.19 pm

The letter was addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The 28 Ministerial Nominees are Abubakar Momoh; Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Architect Hammad Dangiwa; Hanatu Musawa; Chief Uche Nnaji; Beta Edu; Doris Aniche;; David Umahi ; Nyesom Wike; Mohamed Badaru Abubakar and Nasir El- Rufai. Others are Ekperikpe Ekpo; Nkiru onyejiocha; Olubumi Ojo; Stella Okotekpe; Uju Kennedy; Bello Mohammed Goroyo; Dele Alake; Lateef Fagbemi and Mohammed Idris.

Others are Edu Muhi; Waheed Adebayo; Imma Suleiman; Ali pate; Joseph Utsev from Benue; Abubakar kyari; John Eno and Sani Abubakar Damladi.