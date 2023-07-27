Home » News » State of Origin jettisoned as Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees unveiled
July 27, 2023

State of Origin jettisoned as Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees unveiled

By Henry  Umoru, Abuja

The President of the Senate,  Senator   Godswill Akpabio has received 28 ministerial nominees from President  Bola Tinubu with no state of origin attached, Vanguard has gathered.

The list was delivered  by the former Speaker,  House of  Representatives  and Chief  of Staff to President  Tinubu, Femi  Gbajiabiamila who entered  the hallowed  Chamber  at 1.18 pm and delivered  the letter at 1.19 pm

The letter was addressed to the President of the  Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio. 

The 28 Ministerial  Nominees are Abubakar Momoh; Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar;  Architect Hammad  Dangiwa; Hanatu Musawa;  Chief Uche Nnaji; Beta Edu; Doris Aniche;; David Umahi ; Nyesom Wike; Mohamed Badaru Abubakar and Nasir El- Rufai.  Others are Ekperikpe Ekpo; Nkiru onyejiocha; Olubumi Ojo;  Stella Okotekpe;  Uju Kennedy; Bello Mohammed Goroyo; Dele Alake; Lateef Fagbemi and  Mohammed Idris.

Others are Edu Muhi; Waheed Adebayo; Imma  Suleiman; Ali pate;  Joseph Utsev from Benue; Abubakar kyari; John Eno and Sani Abubakar Damladi.

