Standing C’ttees: Lawmakers pass Vote of Confidence on Abbas, Kalu

Tajudeen Abbas

Some members of the House of Representatives cutting across the six geographical zones in the country, on Saturday, passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, over the composition of the House Standing Committees.

The long-awaited list of the committees was announced at Thursday’s plenary by Speaker Abbas.

The forum of the lawmakers led by the member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, includes; Jafaru Gambo (Bauchi), Sadiq Abdullahi (Kaduna), Anthony Adepoju (Oyo), Stainless Nwodo (Enugu), Ali Mustapha (Kaduna) and Patrick Umoh (AkwaI Ibom)

In a joint statement signed by Ugochinyere, who was named the Chairman of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), the federal lawmakers said Abbas and Kalu did their best to navigate a very difficult task.

According to them, they said in an exercise like that not everyone will be happy and satisfied, however, the leadership in their actions fulfilled the promise of having a united House.

They also pointed out how magnanimous the duo was in giving committees to some of their colleagues who contested against them during the speakership electioneering campaigns.

The lawmakers said, “Majority of the members have commended the Speaker and his Deputy for carrying all interests along in the decision that led to composition of the principal officers and the chairmanship of the standing committees. They noted that the selection committee did a good job by considering competence, fairness, equality in the choice of lawmakers chosen to head the various committees. The lawmakers particularly praised Abass and Kalu for prioritising gender balance in the composition of the committees, by giving some of the committees to women parliamentarians.

“Abbas and Kalu were also praised for being magnanimous. They gave committees to their major challengers who were Hon. Ahmed Wase, Hon. Aliyu Betara, Hon. Aminu Jaji, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, Hon. Ado Doguwa and Hon. Miriam Onuoha. Despite baseless rumours of hijack of the process by the Presidency, the committee members were focused and carried out the task with fairness and justice in mind. It was a job well done without any external influence. The lawmakers have passed vote of confidence on the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, expressing satisfaction with the selection. The 10th House is a peaceful and will be a very productive one.”