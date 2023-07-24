Standing C’ttees: Abbas, leadership not under external influence — Reps dep spokesman

Tajudeen Abbas

….Says Selection C’mte already doing efficient job

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives has dismissed insinuations that the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and the leadership of the House, were under external influence or pressure over the appointment of the chairmanship and the deputy chairmanship of standing committees.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee on Media, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu yesterday, the House said report on the issue was speculative and should be ignored.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, said the Selection Committee set up by the speaker was already doing a fair, just and competent job without any external influence.

He said: “I assure you, the reports going around social media that the leadership is under external influence or pressure over appointment of chairmanship, deputy chairmanship of its standing committees are false. It’s not true at all.

“Mr Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, had last month constituted a Selection Committee to recommend members for appointment as members of House Standing Committees.

”The Selection Committee, which is headed by him, has one member each from the 36 states. The committee members are competent and they are doing their job with fairness and justice in mind.

“10th House, led by Tajudeen Abbas, is carrying the interest of 360 members in the selection of lawmakers that will head the various committees.

”So, I appeal to the masses to disregard any report of external influence or pressure, and allow the committee members do their job.”