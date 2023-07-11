Stakeholders want engagement, support for private sector penetration with quality healthcare delivery

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS most Nigerians and other Africans remain underserved and unable to access healthcare where they live, concerned stakeholders have called for more engagement and support for private sector stronger penetration with quality healthcare services.

Speaking on this was the Country Director for PharmAccess Nigerian and Vice President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, Njide Ndili, in a panel discussion during the West African Private Health Federation, WAPHF, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID,to organize the inaugural High-Level Policy Conference in Health held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, with the theme ‘Advancing the Public Private Dialogue to achieve Universal Health Coverage in West Africa’.

Ndili pointed out that it is of necessity and both the public and private sectors have a robust engagement and dialogue, basically, on the vital role the public sector plays in creating an enabling environment for private sector participation and penetration with quality healthcare services to Nigerians and other Africans.

She said: “A robust public-private dialogue is essential for creating an enabling environment that supports private sector participation in healthcare.”

She further pointed out that, “Strategic purchasing, governance, and sustainability are vital elements that empower the private sector to contribute significantly to achieving Universal Health Coverage.”

President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Dr. Pamela Ajayi, while delivering an address, focusing on HFN’s practical experiences in the area of canvassing for policy reforms, fostering collaboration, and enabling private sector engagement.

Dr. Ajayi presented successful interventions and positive outcomes, and added that policy discussions can shape legislative agendas and promote conducive environment for private sector participation.

“Our experience at the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria demonstrates the transformative power of collaboration and private sector engagement.

“Through advocacy, collaboration, and enabling policies, we can drive positive change and advance towards our goal of Universal Health Coverage”, she said.

Also, Special Assistant on Health to the President Bola Tinubu, Dr Salma Anas, stressed the importance of the strategic role of the private sector plays in healthcare delivery, hence achieving universal health coverage.

Dr And also explained how the Tinubu-led administration has prioritized healthcare for Nigerians to have better services and to reduce brain drain in the sector.

“In our pursuit of Universal Health Coverage, private sector engagement plays a crucial role. By harnessing the expertise and resources of the private sector, we can accelerate progress towards accessible and quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

“The government is committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters strong public-private collaborations and supports the private sector in contributing significantly to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage”, she added.

The Nigerian delegation also included Health Specialist at the World Bank, Dr Olumide Okunola, and Dr. Uchechukwu Nwoku from the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria.

They also raised strong issues in the discussion process according to their wealth of experience and expertise in the healthcare and with valid points in order to address holistically the challenges and utilize opportunities in achieved the Universal Health Coverage.

The PharmAccess Ghana Country Director, Dr Maxwell Antwi, shared insightful perspectives on the best practices implemented in Ghana to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

According to Dr. Antwi, highlighted Ghana’s progressive approach to digital technology adoption, disclosed that Ghana has expressed commitment to becoming 100 per cent digital by the end of September 2023.

Antwi also explained that the digitization of claims submission, payments, and other essential healthcare processes are basically on leveraging digital technologies, and Ghana aims to streamline healthcare operations, enhance efficiency, and improve overall healthcare service delivery.

PharmAccess Foundation, being an ardent advocate for collaboration remains dedicated to driving collaboration, innovation, and sustainable healthcare systems across Africa.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Ben Nkechika, in a submission to the discourse mentioned some achievements of public-private partnerships, specifically at the primary healthcare level, leveraging PharmAccess Foundation’s Access to Finance Framework.

Dr Ben emphasized the scalability and transformative potential of this framework, underscoring the importance of harnessing such partnerships to enhance healthcare access and quality.

Director-General of the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, said there are plans for the future and that also includes the collaboration with Chatham House to document lessons learned on Universal Health Coverage across the West African subregion.

Sambo also said is basically, the initiative aims to capture and disseminate best healthcare practices and strategies to further advance healthcare access and quality in the region.

Other delegates from various West African federations, had the President of the PSPSCI (Cote D’Ivoire Federation, Dr Joseph Boguifo; the Private Health Sector Alliance of Senegal, Dr. Hien Diedon Alain; the representative of President of the Federation of Actors in the Private Health Sector of Burkina Faso, Dr. Bocar Mamadou Daff; the representative of President of the Liberia Private Health Sector Federation, Dr. Nicole Cooper; President of the Ghana Private Health Sector Federation, Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor; President of the Private Sector Platform of Togo, Dr. Moise Fiadjoe; and President of the Private Health Sector Alliance of Mali, Dr. Karamoko Nimaga.