Stakeholders harp on role of laws, regulations in economic recovery

By Henry Ojelu

FOR Nigeria to regain its pride of place in the comity of nations, the current administration must adopt effective laws, policies and regulations capable of driving sustainable growth and economic development.

This was the submission of stakeholders at the just concluded Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, NBA-SBL, 17th Annual International Business Law Conference 2023, themed “The Nigerian Business Landscape: Priorities for Law, Policy, and Regulation.”

Speaking at the three-day conference, Chairman of NBA SBL, Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, said the core purpose of the event is to set agenda for the President Bola Tinubu’s administration in critical areas of laws, policies and regulations needed urgently to enhance economic growth and create jobs.

Adefulu noted that areas such as Startups, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Agriculture, and Energy among others, are pivotal to the new administration’s reforms.

“Beyond the conference, our work is to ensure that regulations work for investors. We work with different regulatory institutions regularly, helping them to sharpen the laws that those regulations are based upon,” he said.

He stated that the 9th Assembly was focused on a lot of reforms but that Nigeria with a growing young population needed to be engaged in more economic growth.

“The dynamism in the growing population must be reflected in the way our National Assembly and regulators pass law. It is not enough to pass laws but they must be implemented in such a way that there will be an inflow of businesses into the country. We have to keep the young generation engaged and we can only do that by improving the business environment for the Nigerian economy to grow,” Adefulu added.

Also speaking on issues that need to be urgently addressed by the government to drive economic growth in Nigeria, he said, “Investors want to know what the rules are and if it is not applied in a discriminate manner. They want to know if these rules are clear and applied to everybody.

He noted that Nigeria’s problem is not laws and regulations but implementation. “Implementation is putting the right people in the right position. It is also a question of leadership,” he said.

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria Dr. Shubham Chaudhuri, who delivered the keynote address, provided valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the business environment and emphasized the critical role of law, policy, and regulation in driving sustainable growth and economic development.

Chaudhuri stated that no country can leave the poverty trajectory if it is without security and the rule of law; does not promote investments in human capital and does not create space for private investments in the economy.

He also stated that Nigeria can only reach its full potential by “enlarging the pie rather than the elites converting the little piece of pie for themselves.”

In one of the sessions at the event, discussants noted that insecurity is one of the major reasons for the current downward spine of Nigeria’s economy.

One of the discussants, Dr Yemi Kale said that insecurity has become a major problem in the country and that the government must tackle it holistically for the business sector to thrive.

Another discussant, Dr. Zeal Akaraiwe emphasised the need for an effective justice system that ensures that disputes are fairly settled to boost confidence in the business environment and attract foreign investments.

Akaraiwe also maintained that part of the reasons for the insecurity in the country was due to the failure of the Judiciary to deliver justice as it should be.

Also speaking Mrs Ronke Sokefun maintained that in order to move the economy forward, the land use act must be amended to meet present needs especially considering the present-day reality.