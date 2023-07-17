Sporting Lagos triumph over Remo Stars to emerge champions of Naija Super 8

By Efosa Taiwo

The new kings in Lagos, Sporting Lagos have continued their blistering run on the domestic front as they edged out Remo Stars on Sunday to emerge champions of of the Naija Super 8 pre-season tournament.

The victory etches Sporting in the history books as the first-ever winners of the maiden pre-season tourney which witnessed a sold-out Mobolaji Johnson stadium with music stars such as Portable, Seyi Vibez and Pheelz on ground to entertain the excited crowd.

The clash which was the second time both Southwest teams will face each other, ended goalless in a nail-biting first half that saw the goalkeepers of both sides stealing the show.

That would, however, change as seven minutes into the second half Aliu Salawudeen gave the Lagos-based side the lead, punishing the Remo Stars for their sloppy defending.

Resolute, the Daniel Ogunmodede side eventually broke through in stoppage time after series of efforts to draw level with forward Adams Olamilekan succeeding to send the crowd into wild jubilation and extend the game to penalties.

That would eventually not matter for much no thanks to Sporting goalkeeper, Christian Nwoke who, during the shootout, made two saves to deny Remo Stars the ultimate victory.

The newly-promoted NPFL side received the grand trophy and a cash prize of N 25 million.