Speaker Abass, Kalu will lead House to greater heights – Rep Agbese

Rep Philip Agbese (APC), the lawmaker representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadido Federal Constituency, says the 10th House of Representatives will make history under the leadership of Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

Agbese spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in reaction to the emergence of principal officers.

Julius Ihonvbere (Edo, House Majority Leader), Halims Abdullahi (Kogi, Deputy Majority Leader), Bello Kumo (Gombe, Chief Whip), and Adewunmi Onanuga and (Ogun, Deputy Chief Whip) emerged via consensus.

Abbas also read a letter from the Minority Caucus that detailed the names of the principal officers.

The letter named Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Minority Leader), Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Deputy Minority Leader), Ali Isah (PDP, Minority Whip), and George Ozodinobi (Labour Party, Deputy Minority Whip).

Agbese noted that the way and manner the Speaker conducted the entire process shows that he is well on track to break new ground.

He said the exercise was rancor-free, smooth, and flawless, unlike in times past when lawmakers were at loggerheads.

The Benue lawmaker described Rt Hon Abbas as humble, resolute, and dedicated to the Nigerian cause and has already brought his wealth of experience and exposure to good use.

Agbese said he had been even more impressed by the synergy, insight, and cooperation between Abbas and his deputy, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu so far.

According to him, their beautiful relationship and mutual respect for one another as well as their colleagues has stabilised the House, ensuring a speedy takeoff.

He said the Green Chamber, under the leadership of Rt Hon Abbas, is focused on its constitutional mandate and not on politicking.

Agbese, therefore, expressed optimism that Nigerians will soon begin to reap the dividends of the House of Reps.