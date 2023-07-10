Spain rescues 86 migrants at Canary Islands 

The Spanish coast guard has rescued 86 people from a migrant boat that went missing more than a week ago.

The vessel was reported to have been 70 nautical miles (130km) southwest of the Canary Islands and was carrying people from sub-Saharan Africa, according to BBC.

The coast guard was assisted by a container ship. Both vessels are now heading towards Gran Canaria island.

BBC reported that two similar boats carrying dozens more people are said to be still missing. There are few details about them.

Walking Borders, a migrant aid group, told the BBC that one had about 65 people on board, the other up to 60.

They are thought to have left Senegal on 23 June – four days before the larger vessel.

This one sailed from Kafountine, a coastal town in Senegal that is roughly 1,700km from Tenerife, according to Walking Borders.

The group earlier estimated that the larger vessel had 200 people on board – including many children – when it left Kafountine on 27 June, heading for the Canary Islands.

Those rescued include 80 men and six women. It is not clear whether all those who had been on board have been rescued.