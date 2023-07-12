Soyinka remains Nigeria’s pride – Sanwo-Olu

Professor Wole Soyinka

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that literary giant and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, remains Nigeria’s pride, as he clocks 89 years.



Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner and the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category, clocks 89 on Thursday, July 13.



Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Soyinka as ”a quintessential scholar and literary icon”.



He said that Soyinka had used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics and governance globally.



The governor said Soyinka was worth celebrating as one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, adding that, the Nobel Laureate remained Nigeria’s pride and one of the biggest exports to the world.

”On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our literary icon and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday anniversary,” he said.



Sanwo-Olu said that Soyinka, as a literary icon, excelled in all the genres of literature and his prodigious works had continued to be reference points in academic circles all over the world.



According to him, Soyinka’s long years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for the wellbeing of citizens has culminated in his legendary status.



”He is a great pride to Nigeria, Africa and the entire black race.



”He is a renowned advocate of truth, justice and equity, who always aligns with the populace in the clamour for good governance across the nation and globally.



”He has demonstrated this on many occasions by lending his voice on national and global issues, in favour of the masses.



”As Prof. Soyinka clocks 89, I wish him good health and more years of meritorious service to our dear country, Nigeria, the African continent and the world,” he said.