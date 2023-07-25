South Korea’s Casey Phair becomes youngest player at Women’s World Cup

By Ayobami Okerinde

Casey Phair has become the youngest player to play at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The US-born South Korean player broke the record in the game against Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Casey came on as a substitute in the 78th minute during her side’s 2-0 loss to Colombia. At 16 years and 26 days, she broke the previous record set by Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days old when she appeared at the 1999 World Cup.

Casey was born in South Korea to an American Father and a South Korean mother. She moved to the United States as a child.

South Korea coach Collin Bell said after the game that it was difficult for Casey to come on and make an impact in the loss but that she remains a player for the future.

“But I wanted to throw her in to give her that experience, and as a signal to everyone in our squad that these kind of players are the future.”