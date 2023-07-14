South-East: Tinubu tasked on insecurity, appointment of Igbo elders, technocrats

By Clifford Ndujihe

A South-East socio-cultural and pressure group, Igbo Kwenu Association, IKA, has commended President Bola Tinubu for ensuring geo-political balance in his selection of service chiefs and urged him to tackle insecurity in South-East and appoint Igbo elders and technocrats as ministers.

As part of preparations for its upcoming workshop to address the menace of “sit-at-home” and insecurity in the South-East, the group, in a statement commended President Ahmed Tinubu for “the remarkable positive steps taken so far within his first month in office,” and urged him to remain steadfast in the days and months ahead.

The statement, which was signed by Chief Emmanuel Okoli – the secretary, Board of Trustees of Igbo Kwenu listed Mr. President’s commendable actions to include the removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the Naira to remove multiple exchange rates, and equitable appointment of service chiefs, among others.

IKA noted that making the biggest decisions even before constituting the cabinet shows the preparedness and competence needed to tackle the key problems of the economy and insecurity.

The group said:

“One of the key success factors for these laudable actions of Mr. President is sustainability; and this depends heavily on the Team being put together to form the Government. In a post-election atmosphere charged and polarized as we have today, the most important task now is how to douse tension and bring our ‘divided’ people together, get their buy-in and support, especially as we make very difficult but necessary decisions, in the interest of our dear country Nigeria.

“We have no doubt that Mr. President has the requisite experience to get the job done. But we are also aware that decisions are made based on information and recommendations available; hence the need for us to draw Mr. President’s attention to the moods of the time.

“South-easterners are not known to depend on ‘hand-outs’, we work hard to earn decent living. But hard-work cannot thrive in a state of insecurity. This is the greatest challenge of the South-East – how to end insecurity, sit-at-home, kidnappings, etc. That is why Igbo Kwenu is putting together an interactive workshop to enlighten our people and find lasting solution to the menace.

“As the President prepares to form his cabinet, one key information we wish to bring to his attention is the need to appoint ‘non-career politicians’ from the South-East Zone. That is, those who can rightly be described as well educated “Elder statesmen”, or “Technocrats” or both.”