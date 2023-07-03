South Africa’s opposition set election coalition to oust ruling ANC

South Africa’s President. Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s largest opposition party has teamed up with six small groups to build a coalition aimed at ousting the long-ruling ANC in next year’s elections, they announced Monday.

The Democratic Alliance, which has a fifth of the seats in parliament, is in the forefront of the plan.

The initiative does not include the third largest party, the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The leaders of the seven parties will hold what they dubbed “historic” talks on August 16 and 17 in Johannesburg to map out “a common vision for a new government.”

The governing African National Congress (ANC) — which has been in power for nearly three decades — is facing growing discontent fuelled by a sickly economy, entrenched unemployment, worsening inequality and an electricity crisis.

It suffered record losses in the 2021 municipal elections, the first time in the democratic era its support dipped below half of the ballots cast nationally.

Next year’s ballot is for the National Assembly, where the majority party also usually chooses the president.

“The 2024 election presents an unprecedented opportunity for the people of South Africa to elect a new government that can steer our country out of the multiple crises it faces,” the parties said in a joint statement.

“For the very first time since 1994, the incumbent governing party is set to lose its majority when voters go to the polls next year.”

Under the constitution, the parliament meets after national elections to choose the president. Usually, a candidate from the party with majority of lawmakers wins.

AFP