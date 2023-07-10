South Africa’s Johannesburg sees rare snowfall on Monday

South Africa’s Johannesburg, the largest city in the country, experienced snowfall on Monday.

According to South African Weather Service (SAWS), Johannesburg temperatures dropped to minus 3 degrees Celsius making it the third snowfall in the history of the town, first in 1996 then in 2012.

SAWS in a statement said “a cold front caused a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng Province.

“The minimum temperatures recorded have met criteria for snowy conditions. The snow was also experienced in Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces.’’

The SAWS advised the public and small stock farmers that the very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants.

Gauteng Metrorail said the snow affected infrastructure and its components, which include tracks, cross-over points and electrical cables.

It said it forced management to suspend some trains, adding that the overhead wires experienced tension which resulted in power instability and failure.