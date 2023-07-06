Soludo’s digitization policy to extend to rural areas, says Anambra ICT MD

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE ongoing digitization policy of the Professor Chukwuma Soludo administration is to be extended to all the communities in the state.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ engagement workshop to herald the validation of the state ICT policy framework in Awka, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State ICT Agency, (ANSICTA), Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, called on other states to emulate Governor Soludo’s agenda of making Anambra a digitalized and smart state.

According to him, if the policy is fully implemented across the 36 states of Nigeria, the issue of security challenges confronting the country would be drastically reduced.

Agbata said that agency was particularly thrilled at the rate the digitalization policy implementation is fast spreading across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“What we want to achieve is a policy that will serve as a compass for all ICT-related initiatives following Mr. Governor’s approval.

“We hope to achieve something that should provide a clear blueprint towards building a digitally inclusive, innovative and smart Anambra.”

“This policy will help Nigeria to develop like other countries of the western world”, he said.

He added that driven by the passion of the governor, the agency aims to harness the vast knowledge base of stakeholders in the technology ecosystem to evolve a State ICT policy framework that would serve as a road map towards the implementation of ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere’ in the state.

To ensure adequate participation of the targeted stakeholders, Agbata said the ICT Agency has made arrangement for a hybrid session, entailing physical and virtual participation in the very important interactions.

He added: “Mr. Governor’s vision, which is carried out through the state ICT Agency’s activities, is that Anambra must keep up with technological advancements around the globe.

“For this to be done effectively, ICT stakeholders need to commit to an understanding and engagement that will streamline activities in the technology ecosystem so as to deepen its penetration across the state.”

He commended the media, Civil Society Organisations, government officials, representatives of Anambra State Town Union and others for being part of the stakeholders meeting.

He also observed that for the policy to achieve greater height, there is need for cordial collaboration among all the relevant stakeholders in the state irrespective of political affiliations.