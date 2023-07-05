Soludo moves to boost digital literacy, job creation

Gov. Soludo

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has unveiled a new software ‘Code Anambra’, as part of efforts in driving needed technological development and job creation in the state.

The initiative, also aimed at empowering Anambra people with advanced in-demand skills and opportunities in the global tech industry, would take a cue from the recently concluded training of 20,000 Anambra youths on web design, graphic design, among others in the state, piloted by its Solution Innovation District, SID.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms. Chinwe Okoli, made this known in a statement, Friday, in Abuja.

Stressing that the training would help Anambra youths embark on a promising career path within the software industry, she added that the move reflects the commitment of Soludo towards making the state technologically viable.

She said: “We are delighted to launch this training program in line with Mr. Governor’s agenda to raise the Anambra Digital Tribe who possess advanced digital skills that are competitive at home and exportable abroad.

“Our programs at Solution Innovation District are designed to achieve Mr Governors vision of making Anambra the Digital and Creative Capital of Nigeria. We just concluded the training of 20,000 youths in the LevelUp Anambra program and announced the winners of laptops and internship placements. We are committed to empower Ndi Anambra to take the center stage in the global innovation ecosystem.

“Code Anambra program will serve as a catalyst for the growth of the local tech industry by nurturing and developing the next generation of software development talents in Anambra State. At Solution Innovation District, we are building the ecosystem to make Anambra State the preferred destination for tech talents, creatives, innovators, inventors and solution providers.

“We are grooming exportable home-grown digital talents in Anambra and we look forward to witnessing the transformative impact this program will have on the lives of participants, the entrepreneurship and the innovation ecosystem in the state.”

Vanguard reports that ‘Code Anambra’, accessible on https:// portal. sid. ng/apply, is a continuous cohort-based program. It is a four-month program that comprises intensive training, learning, and project phases. The program also includes a two-month internship phase post training for the top talents.