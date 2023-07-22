Soludo didn’t ask me to write against anybody – APGA coordinator

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The national coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Mr Chinedu Obigwe has debunked the allegation that Governor Chukwuma Soludo instructed him to write against the party’s opponents, saying that anybody telling the governor to stop him from writing would only be chasing the shadow.

In a statement in Awka, Obigwe argued that, in politics, tantrum begets tantrum and not the other way round, stressing that nobody can stop him from defending the principles and philosophies of the Anambra State governor.

Obigwe’s reaction came on the heels of alleged warning by the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Dr Tony Nwoye that if Obigwe continues to attack the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, he would mobilize forces against his (Obigwe’s) interests during elections in the state.

In the statement, Obigwe said:”My orientation and belief in life is that he that fetches ant-infested firewood gave invitation to the lizards.

“It is funny and laughable for Sen. Tony Nwoye to turn a blind eye to what propagandists are doing against Governor Soludo and be complaining about me.

“The senator claimed during Abuja Town Hall meeting hosted by Governor Soludo that I am insulting Peter Obi and that Governor Soludo should tell me to stop the insult.

“Sen Tony Nwoye, in my opinion, played to the gallery because everybody that knows me very well will confess that whenever I write against someone, my decision to do must have been prompted by what the person or the person’s aides did.

“My write -ups against anybody were reactions to the things some of their loyalists did against Soludo. I always tell people that attack begets attack and insult begets insult.”

According to Obigwe, it would be difficult for him to keep quiet while some propagandists are painting Soludo black in print and social media without justification, which, he added, is the reason he is giving it back to them.