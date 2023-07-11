Soludo awards scholarship to Miss Umeh with highest UTME score

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has offered scholarship to Miss Nkechinyere Umeh who emerged best performing candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo’s Press Secretary on Tuesday.

Umeh scored 360 out of 400.

Soludo congratulated the remarkable student on making the state proud with her exceptional performance.

“The governor has announced a well-deserved scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

“The scholarship will not only serve as a token of the state government’s appreciation for her hard work but also provide her with the opportunity to pursue her dreams and contribute to the development of the state in the future,” it said.

Soludo wished Umeh continued success in her future academic pursuits, and encouraged other young Anambra students all over to be inspired by Umeh’s outstanding performance.

He said they should take advantage of the improved conducive learning environment in the State and strive for excellence at all times.(NAN)