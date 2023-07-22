Sokoto University Don urges students to explore chemistry business potentialities

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

A Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, Sokoto State University (SSU) Dr Ibrahim Muhammad has urged chemistry students and graduates to explore business potentialities of Chemistry.

Muhammad made the call in his lecture titiled ” Chemistry enterprenuership for an Independent and Sustainable Future ” at 2023 Festival of Chemistry organized by American Chemical Society (ACS), SSU chapter.

He said chemistry touches all sector of human lives as industrial and small scale products are being produced daily for consumption and other services in the society.

The Lecturer listed the products on agricultural practices, human lives, building and construction materials and others all produced through education at different formations.

He said chemistry education had made impacts in the society and become beneficial to the society stressing that prevalence of knowledge and it is foundational necessary for the growth and development of any nation.

” Knowledge is a tool for empowerments, unluck of potentials especially enterprenuership development at all levels. ” Muhammad said.

In his presentation, the Vice Chancellor of Iconic Open University Sokoto, Dr.Shadi Sabeh, urged students and graduates to cultivate enterprenuership habits and explore business initiatives in chemistry education.

Sabeh said government and institutional job were scarse suggesting that foreign companies have taken over business opportunities that our indigenous people can produce with local materials.

He urged the ACS to expand the seminar initiatives and further inculcate business education in chemistry education.

The Faculty Adviser, SSU chapter of ACS, Dr. Thompson Izuagie, said no fewer than 100 secondary schools chemistry students, teachers and academic staff of tertiary institutions, technologists have participated in the event that feature quiz competition and lecture presentations.

Izuagie explained that it was aimed at sharing knowledge and experience on enterprenuership in chemistry, chemical safety with managers and operators of chemistry laboratories in order to improve chemical laboratory practices.

He added that the enterprenuership knowledge and chemical safety would help prepare chemistry students for the global workplace challenges.

According to him, the knowledge gained is expected to broaden participants horizons in available business opportunities for self reliance, reduce the incessant exposure of both the students and their teachers to avoidable laboratory hazards.

In his remark, the Vice-Chancellor, Sokoto State University, Prof. Bashar Garba, urged participants to utilize the opportunity by putting the skills acquired into practice.

The VC, who was represented by the Director Laboratory services, Prof. Abdullahi Ibrahim, disclosed that the university’s Chemistry programme was recently accredited by the ACS to develop safety skills in students and prepare them for a global workplace practice.

Awards were presented to Sultan Bello Secondary School, Brilliant International school and Federal Government College Sokoto as first, second and third winners of quiz competition and certificate presented to participating schools during the ceremony.