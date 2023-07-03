Sokoto Govt. sets up panel to review Tambuwal’s appointments

Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state Government has appointed a Nine Member Panel to ensure compliance with the Government’s directives on the dissolution of appointments of traditional rulers, and suspension of Boards of parastatals and other appointments made by the administration of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The Committee members are, Alh. Muh’d Maigari Dingyadi (Katukan Sokoto) as Chairman, Alh. Muh’d Bature Shinkafi Member, Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar Member, Hon. Isa Sadiq Achida Member, Alh. Suleiman S/Fulani Member, Sarkin Gabas Durbawa Member, Barr. Bello Mohammed Sokoto Member, Representative of Min. of Higher Education Member, Dr. Muhammad Umar Yabo Member and secretary of the committee.

According to the statement issued by the Press secretary to Governor Abubakar Bawa, the committee is expected to review all issues related to the items aforementioned and further advise Government accordingly.

The Committee is also to address complaints raised against traditional rulers who are suspected to have conducted themselves in a manner not compatible with Traditional institutions.

The Committee is also to advise the Government on any matter of public interest-related issues stated above.

It could recalled that the state Governor upon assumption of office on 30th May suspended all

Traditional Rulers recently appointed by former Governor of the State Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal which he said are subject to be reviewed in due course for public interest.

The Governor also nullified the renaming of Tertiary Institutions in the State and all other appointments related to their Governing Councils and their relocations announced recently by the out going Administration.

He directed the affected institutions to revert to their former names and locations without delay.

The Governor in the statement also dissolved all Governing Boards of Parastatals other than Statutory Boards with immediate effect.