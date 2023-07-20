Sokoto Governorship tribunal adjourns until Aug. 20 for final addresses

The Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto state has adjourned sitting until Aug. 26, for the adoption of addresses in the petition challenging the election of Gov. Ahmad Aliyu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribunal Chairman, Justice Haruna Mshelia, adjourned the case after Gov. Aliyu, his deputy, Idris Gobir and APC closed their defence in the petition filed by Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Umar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 governorship elections, had led 32 witnesses to prove his petition.

He prayed the tribunal to void Aliyu’s election and declare him the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Earlier, the Respondents’ Counsel, Yusuf Ali, SAN and Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, led APC Assistant Secretary in Sokoto state, Yakubu Maccido and present Headmaster of Model Primary School Sabon Birni, Jamilu Yakubu in evidence.

Yakubu testified that Gobir attended his school and presented a school register which was admitted as exhibit while Maccido testified that the election had complied with the requirements of law and prayed the Tribunal to discuss the petition.

During cross-examination by Petitioner’s Counsel, led by Dr Garba Tetengi, SAN, some school documents were tendered through the Headmaster which were earlier admitted in exhibits.

After a series of arguments and presentations, Justice Mshelia ordered parties to file written addresses and adjourned to Aug. 26, for adoption of addresses as required by law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umar and PDP alleged that the election was flawed and did not comply with electoral laws.

The petitioners argued that at the time of the election Respondents were not qualified to contest the election and prayed that by virtue of the non-qualification of the Respondents to contest the election, votes were wrongfully attributed to them.

They argued that the said election has become unlawful, null and void.

They further prayed the tribunal to mandate INEC to issue a new certificate of return to the petitioner as the duly elected Governor of Sokoto state having scored the majority of the lawful votes cast or ordered for another election excluding the Respondents.