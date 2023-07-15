Sokoto Customs achieve 25.6% revenue increase half year

Conor. Image, second right, in a handshake during a recent meeting with the head of a sister agency

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command said it recorded a total of two billion, four hundred and eighteen million, four hundred and seventy-seven thousand, forty-four naira, N2,418,477,044, in revenue collection between January and June 2023.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Musa Omale Ph.D attributed the spectacular performance to strategic planning and execution, and through improved personnel focus and commitment.

According to a press release by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Abdullahi Tsafe Abubakar, the figure represents 25.6% over and above the collection recorded last year within the period under review.

The command spokesman explained that since taking over control of the command late last year, Omale leveraged on partnership development, through numerous critical collaboration and engagements.

The statement reads: “From Jan-June 2023, the Command was able to collect a total duty of two billion, four hundred and eighteen million, four hundred and seventy-seven thousand, forty-four naira, 2,418,477,044.

“The Command revenue profile made a remarkable increase of 25.6% when compared to one billion, nine hundred and twenty-six million, two hundred and sixty-five thousand, seven hundred and forty-nine naira, 1,926,265,749, of revenue collected in 2022 under the same period.”

Giving an overview of efforts that culminated in the attainment of the rise in revenue collection, Abubakar said:

“The Customs Area Controller, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, Comptroller Musa Omale Ph.D, strategic and dogged efforts have yielded a remarkable and unprecedented increase in the revenue profile of the Command.

“Since his assumption early this year, the CAC has continued to bring up strategies in line with world customs best practices that aided ease of doing business, trade facilitation, reduction of cargo clearance time, and increase in revenue generation.”

While reiterating the Command’s commitment to sustain the traction to ensure that revenue generation in the second half of 2023 did not achieve less, Omale enjoined stakeholders remain compliant in their documentations and declarations of goods to promote the ease of doing business, adding:

“Only genuine compliance will lead to trade facilitation.”