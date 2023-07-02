Sokoto ‘Blasphemy’ Killing: Tragic end of Buda stoned to death by extremists

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Last Sunday, in the bustling Sokoto Fish and Vegetable Market, human life was cut short in broad daylight. Usman Buda, a butcher, was surrounded by an angry mob, bombarded with stones, and fatally wounded. The utter horror of the scene was captured on video, with even children participating in the gruesome act.

Buda, a devout Muslim, found himself at the centre of a deadly controversy. According to some sources, the confrontation was sparked by a theological debate with a beggar asking for money.

Others suggest Buda made a statement interpreted as derogatory of an all-Islamic prophet. Regardless of the cause, the result was horrifyingly clear: a mob shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ quickly assembled to execute what they perceived as justice.

During an interview, Nuhu Bala, one of the witnesses, vehemently denied the accusation of blasphemy levelled against Usman by his assailants.

“Usman did not commit blasphemy against the Holy Prophet, as his murderers claimed. He was simply engaged in preaching to a beggar who had invoked the name of the Holy Prophet while seeking alms”, Bala said.

“Some of his colleagues misunderstood his preaching and labelled him a Kafir (unbeliever), accusing him of blaspheming the Holy Prophet. This led to them pelting him with stones and attacking him with knives.

“We initially attempted to intervene and protect him, but their numbers overwhelmed us. We swiftly notified the police, but sadly, he was killed before their arrival”.

A neighbour of the deceased, Yusuf, also condemned the killing, describing it as deliberate murder.

“Usman was my immediate neighbour, a highly devout individual. He was a member of the Izala sect. We used to pray together and attend Tafsir sessions at the primary school’s board quarters. There is absolutely no way he could have made such a statement,” the neighbour shared.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, while condemning the brutal killing of Buda by religious extremists, said: “CAN firmly believe in the freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Usman Buda during this difficult time

On his part, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa sai he had made a heartfelt plea to the Sokoto State government and security agencies, urging them to take swift action in apprehending and holding accountable those responsible for the murder.

According to him, addressing the issue promptly was important, as allowing the culprits to evade punishment would be unacceptable.

“We are demanding justice for Usman, as he was unjustly accused and killed”. Lukuwa sais..

“We are committed to pursuing all legal avenues available to ensure that justice is served in his case. It is crucial to prevent any potential religious discord within the state”..

In the same breath, Sunday Vanguard gathered that the matter garnered significant attention during the Eid festivities, with numerous imams incorporating it into their sermons.

Justice

“At the Almadini Eid venue, situated near Arkilla police station, Sheikh Haruna Bawa, the imam, passionately urged government and security agencies to apprehend and bring the murderers to justice.

This, he emphasized, would prevent any potential retaliation in response to the unjustifiable killing of the butcher.

Likewise, Malam Hussaini Yusuf Hausare, the Chief Imam of Alu Quarters, appealed to the state government to swiftly intervene in the situation. He highlighted that several individuals had testified to the religious devotion and piety of the deceased, asserting that he was innocent of the alleged offense.

“He admonished Muslims against resorting to jungle justice or taking matters into their own hands.

This tragic incident is not an isolated case. Last year, Deborah Samuel, a student at the College of Sokoto, was also stoned to death by a mob for supposedly blasphemous statements.

The chilling similarity between the cases of Buda, a Muslim, and Samuel, a Christian, highlights a troubling pattern of religious extremism and mob justice in Nigeria.

“No religion preaches violence. What happened to Buda and Samuel is a gross perversion of faith. We must unite against such acts and ensure justice for the victims,” said Imam Mustafa Ibrahim, a prominent Muslim leader in Abuja. Yet, the path to justice appears to be steep. The Nigeria Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made in the case of Buda.

ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, spokesperson for Sokoto State Police Command, said the case was still under active investigation but no arrests have been made.

In an earlier statement, the police spokesperson clarified that Usman was actually rescued alive by the police officers dispatched to the location.

According to him, the police received a distress call at approximately 9:20 am, reporting that Usman Buda, a butcher from Gwandu Local Government Area and an employee at Sokoto Abattoir, had purportedly committed blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Subsequently, a group of devout Muslims attacked and severely injured him.

“Receiving this information, the Commissioner of Police, along with the Area Commander Metro and the DPO Kwanni, led a team of police officers and operational commanders to the scene,” Rufa’i said.

Upon arrival, the violent mob had already dispersed, leaving the victim unconscious. The police promptly rescued him and transported him to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) for medical treatment. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead after evaluation.

Similarly, suspects in Samuel’s case were released without punishment, adding to a growing sense of impunity. This is in stark contrast to the fate of individuals falsely accused of blasphemy, who often languish in prison for years before their cases are tried.

“The failure to hold perpetrators accountable is a grave injustice in itself. It not only emboldens extremists but also undermines the rule of law,” says Chinyere Nwafor, a human rights activist.

As Nigeria grapples with this disturbing trend, it is clear that the issues at hand extend beyond religious differences.

The cases of Buda and Samuel underline a desperate need for legal reforms and a cultural shift towards tolerance and respect for human rights.

The hope is that their tragic deaths will not be in vain but will spark the necessary change to ensure such atrocities are not repeated in the future.