SMEs: Entrepreneurs should take calculated risks for business devt — Expert

By Adeola Badru

An entrepreneur and business expert, Paul Erubami, has disclosed that for a business to grow, entrepreneurs should be able to take calculated risks for the development and sustenance of such business ventures.

Erubami, while speaking with Sunday Vanguard, on the recent economic downturn in the country, which might possibly affect the survival of many business enterprises, noted that as an expert, he consults to solve some of the most pressing business problems, including cost optimisation, energy efficiency and process development for effective and efficient physical assets management.

He added that: “You must start by doing some soul-searching to know yourself. Can you risk it all in pursuit of your vision? How often can you fail and repeatedly restart as you trudge your chosen path? What is your tolerance level for human frailties like dishonesty, deceit, breach of trust and treachery?”

“How did you do as an intrapreneur within another person’s business at one time or another in your career? In other words, who and how have you served? How much business and entrepreneurship knowledge, skills and abilities have you acquired? How much do you trust yourself to earn and defend the trust of others at all costs? What is your network like, or how are you building that network now?”

Erubami, a graduate of Architecture with an Advanced Diploma in Economics and a master’s degree in industrial engineering and Operations Management, further said: “Success in business is the feeling of accomplishment untainted with vices and a smeared conscience. I feel successful when people are impacted positively by my accomplishments.”

In order to be a successful entrepreneur, he emphasised that integrity, tenacity and relationships should be the watchword for any business-oriented person in a competitive economy.