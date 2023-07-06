Slow down, Warri cleric urges Tinubu

Popular Warri-based cleric and spiritual leader of God’s Judicious International Assembly, Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Arch Apostle Quest Omajuwa, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu to slow down in implementation of his policies and agenda for Nigeria, noting that the speed at which he was going may be uncontrollable, and that such may be dangerous for the fragile political situation in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Warri on the political situation in Nigeria, Arch Apostle Omajuwa noted that the President had performed so creditably well so far and that his style of leadership was suitable for the development of the country.

“However, your speed is too high. Please reduce your speed in decision making so that if anything unwanted happens, then you can control it.

“The speed at which you are going or doing things now isn’t normal. This is because not everyone in the government wishes this administration well.

“The system may be working now, but if not adjusted on time, some of your policies would have negative effects in the near future.

“Learn to help Nigeria gradually and not in a hurry, most especially in the area of appointment,” Apostle Omajuwa said, advising him not to appoint stubborn people into sensitive positions.

‘’You are at liberty to appoint old friends because you may want to prove your loyalty and generosity towards them. Such appointments may not be based on merit, but don’t forget that it’s time to work and make history.

“This is not time to make friends because you have only four years to prove yourself for the people to appreciate. Time is already ticking and running. You must not make promises outside your agenda and mandate as people may likely push you into some steps and traps.

“I urge you to concentrate on what can create historic results and don’t perform your goal halfway because there’s no time.”

The Warri-based man of God also urged President Tinubu to the wary of his security architecture and how to manage them to achieve results, emphasizing that the President must learn to gauge the outcome of his decisions on time to know how effective they are.

“May I sound this note of caution that President Tinubu must keep sensitive political and security steps to his chest. You are not to trust everything as you must learn to attach privacy to some of your sensitive moves. D

“Don’t fight back at your accusers, just do the needful that will put them to silence. You have the Lord backing you in every truth you guide and don’t be confused by crises in some areas because some are yet to show up and there’s nothing you will do to stop all of them in just four years.

“Stay focused and discharge your duties to put Nigeria in good stead,” he added.