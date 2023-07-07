Six suspected criminals killed as Rivers police raid kidnappers’ den

…recover 3 AK47 riffles, others

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command has killed six suspected kidnappers during a gun duel.



The operatives also arrested six suspected cultists and kidnappers believed to be terrorizing part of the East-West at Obelle town, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.



The Commissioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday at a press disclosed that operatives of the Anti-cultism unit stormed hideout of the gang led by one Uchechukwu Daniel.



Nwonyi said the gang on sighting the police opened fire, adding that the Police responded and in exchange of gunfire six of the hoodlums were fatally wounded.



He said six of the criminals were arrested while others fled with bullet wounds.



The police boss also that penultimate Friday, operatives on patrol along King Perekule junction GRA, Port Harcourt rescued a kidnap victim from kidnappers.

The CP further said on 6th July 2023 acting on credible information, Police operatives trailed kidnappers to their hideout at Ozuaha Community in Ikwerre LGA, adding that their victims were rescued unhurt, while one Mr.Buchi David suspect was arrested.



He said exhibits recovered included one locally fabricated arms, cut to size guns, six cartridges.



Nwonyi revealed that on June 20,2023 Special Area Division at Rumudomaya and local vigilance group raided criminal hideout in the area, stating that suspects both men and women aged between 15 to 28 years were arrested while different hard drugs were recovered.

He disclosed that operatives of Anti-cultism unit, Bori annex on 5 July 2023 while on patrol at Yokuru in Khana LGA arressted one Baridara Baridam aka Ojukwu who has being on wanted list of Police, adding that the suspect is a member of three man gang including one aka Mali and lekia terrorizing Ogoni axis of East West road.