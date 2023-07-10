Six dead in China’s kindergarten knife attack

Six people have been feared killed as one injured in an early Monday morning knife attack outside a kindergarten in southern China.

CNN reported the incident which occurred around 7:40 am in Hengshan town within Lianjiang, Guangdong province.

A police statement and Chinese state-run media called the attack an “intentional injury” adding that the attacker had used a knife and that police were still confirming victims’ identities.

The statement further revealed that the casualties include one teacher, two parents and three children, according to witnesses.

Police arrested the suspect, a 25-year-old man surnamed Wu, shortly after at around 8 a.m. The case is now under investigation, according to the statement.

Video footage from the scene, which circulated online and was then obtained and distributed by Reuters news service, showed the assault took place outside a kindergarten.

The video showed concerned residents passing by the site of the attack, where a sign outside reads “kindergarten,” and police tape being put up.

China has faced a spate of mass stabbings in recent years, often targeting children; a 2020 knife attack at an elementary school injured 37 children in the southern Guangxi region, while a 2022 stabbing at a kindergarten killed three in eastern Jiangxi province.