Sita Alexandra re-echoes her father’s musical odyssey in new single

By Edith Ndimele

Popular singer and songwriter, Sita Alexandra has dropped a new single, ”Empire” that will surely reaffirm her status as a global sensation.

The singer dedicated tireless hours to the studio, collaborating with an accomplished team of producers and songwriters. The collective synergy has resulted in a sound that pushes the boundaries of contemporary music, infusing it with infectious energy and a captivating aura.

‘Empire’ is poised to make an indomitable impact on the charts, solidifying Alexandra as an artist with an inimitable voice and an exceedingly promising future.

Alexandra’s musical journey is steeped in the legacy of her family’s musical lineage. Her father, the legendary Zeal Onyia, known as the Trumpet King, played a pivotal role in shaping West African highlife music, leaving an indelible mark on the modern African music scene.

His extraordinary talent and artistic prowess set the stage for Sita’ s rise to prominence, as she carries forward the torch of her family’s musical heritage.

Following the success of her debut single, ‘One More Dance,’ released in March 2023, Sita Alexandra swiftly captured the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide.

The song served as a tantalizing glimpse into her immense talent, featuring her unique voice, impassioned delivery, and an innate ability to craft infectious melodies.

Fans have eagerly awaited her next offering, which finally berthed. ‘Empire’ promises to be a musical masterpiece, showcasing Sita Alexandra’s remarkable versatility as an artist.

Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, the song delves deep into themes of resilience, self-empowerment, and the unwavering pursuit of dreams.

Sita Alexandra’s profound lyrics, complemented by her soul-stirring vocals, forge an emotional connection that resonates profoundly with listeners, making ‘Empire’ a must-listen track.

To celebrate the launch of ‘Empire,’ Sita Alexandra has unveiled a series of captivating shows happening towards the end of the month.