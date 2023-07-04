Sit-at-home: We‘ll shut down businesses that will obey Simon Ekpa’s order – Enugu govt

Gov Mbah

…also threatens to invoke the Cybercrime Act 2015 on those circulating information about the illegal exercise

By Anayo Okoli

Government has threatened to shut down schools, markets and other businesses that will observe the illegal one week sit-at-home order pronounced by Finland based Simon Ekpa.

The Government warned that any school that failed to open and function normally from today would have its license revoked immediately.

The Government also threatened to involve the provisions of Cybercrime Act 2015 on persons circulating and prompting the illegal sit-at-home.

The Government made its position known in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.

“The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to reports on social media this Tuesday morning that proprietors of private schools in the state are sending messages to their pupils and students to the effect that they should not come to school from today on account of the illegal one week sit-at-home order allegedly declared by faceless non-state actors in the state.

“The Enugu State Government is alarmed and dismayed by this development and hereby warns that any school that fails to open and function normally from today will have its license revoked immediately.

“The Enugu State Government also extends the same warning to market unions and shop owners in the state. All markets and shops in the various markets must be open to customers from today or be shut down indefinitely.

“Government reiterates its ban on any form of illegal sit-at-home in all parts of the state, as it is evil and antithetical to all values we hold dear as a people, such as the Igbo spirit of industry, hardwork, creativity and productivity.

“The general public is urged to go about their normal daily activities as adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property.

“Government will no longer sit by and watch faceless groups and misguided individuals issue illegal orders, dictating to us how to lead our lives, when to go to work or market and when our children go to school, while they ply their trade and their children go to school.

“This is no longer acceptable and must be confronted and defeated with every power and resources at our disposal.

“The State Government also warns that it will deploy the full instrumentality of the law such as the Cybercrime Act 2015 to go after and prosecute anybody, individuals, groups and organisations intentionally encouraging the illegal sit-at-home order, instilling fear on residents, raising false alarm to disturb public peace, etc, through fake news sharing and propagation of falsehood connected with the illegal sit-at-home order on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.

“This, however, is by no means, depriving citizens freedom of speech and information as enshrined in the constitution”.