Sit-at Home: Tinubu‘ll not release Nnamdi Kanu -Onoh

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

Former President Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has disclosed that despite the violent tactics now employed in the Biafra agitation, the presidency will not interfere in the judiciary process that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is undergoing.

Onoh rather urged Igbo leaders to rally together to resolve the sit-at home syndrome which he described as a tiger that they were riding on but has turned around to feed on them.



He stated that south east region is now a war zone without any external aggressor but an enemy they created for themselves and which is now affecting other regions in the country.



He lamented that the south east is a region at war with itself where innocent primary school children are attacked and Igbo markets set ablze by loyalists of a man that most south east leaders are agitating for his release.

“Unfortunately, President Bola Tinubu will not be pressured into releasing anybody because that will mean tampering with an already existing judiciary process, and no amount of bullying, politicking can arm-twist Asiwaju to do otherwise.



“The proponents for the release of Nnamdi Kanu should however remember that despite the Court order that allows him to go on bail, they should also know that there are other pending cases on him in the courts of which only one granted him bail. So the new President should not be draged into it even when the NBA is already falsely accusing him of interfering with the Judiciary simply because he stated his reservation against conflicting court orders. It’s Kanu’s lawyers that should know what to do and not Mr. President. The matter requires following a Judiciary process and not a political solution.



“This current action of bringing out school children, beating and molesting them; burning down of Amaraku market, if they know how much affection Asiwaju has for children, they will know that this is the little stroke that has broken the Carmel’s back.



“The south east is killing itself and unfortunately Nigeria will continue moving on while the people in the south east and even others in the Diaspora that have been funding them, claiming that the Fulani herdsmen are killing their women are now regretting the outcome, it’s now clear to them that the Fulani is not the threat in the south east, rather the south east is the threat to itself.



“The south east has no industry, do not export or produce anything, rather they are dependent on the same Nigeria they claim they hate. Nigeria is moving on, other regions are moving on. No matter the numbers of sit-at home, no other region knows we are sitting at home.



“If we like, we can sit-at home for one million years in the guise that they want Nnamdi Kanu out, it is self deceit because its like one punishing his own children because there was an increase in fuel price.”



He stated that what is happening in the south east is a self infliction of pains which at the end of the day will crumble whatever remaining economy left for them and condemned the selective justice of turning a blind eyes to the people who have been victims of Kanu’s propelled violence.



Onoh applauded the efforts of persons such as the Governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah, whom he said is making effort to dissuade the residents from participating in the sit-at-home exercise, but that the people rather counter the governor with rumours and prejudices.



“Very soon, all the banks will move their branches to neighbouring Delta and Benue states, then they will understand that they are really a dot in a circle. Whereas, nobody is against the release of Nnamdi Kanu, but what about the innocent persons that have been killed as a result of the criminals that have hijacked IPOB and who Nnnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa can no longer control?



“Now that they have come to school children, very soon they will start kidnapping the school children and very soon they will turn out to be more dangerous than the Boko Haram. The President has been warned that he should not negotiate with any terrorist group in Nigeria, and anyone who promotes such dialogue is himself or herself a terrorist and if justice is not made on the victims of the atrocities of IPOB, Boko Haram, heardsmen and other terrorist groups in the country can never be the same.



“The south east region has been reduced to an area where only social events like marriages, weddings and contributing donations for burial ceremonies take place; young able men and women have turned to beggers and the only viable activities is point and kill fish eating business and nothing more. I

“It’s also unfortunate for Ahmad Gumi to say that heardsmen are not terrorists, but then are IPOB agitators are humanitarian members of the red cross?” Onoh queried.