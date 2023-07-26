Sit-at-home: Senate urges FG to extradite Simon Ekpa amid Southeast unrest

By Henry Imoru

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to approach the Finnish Government to extradite Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Ekpa who is the head of the Auto Pilot, a faction of the secessionist group has continued to order his loyalists to enforce sit-at-home in the Southeast region, crippling economic activities in the area.

The sit-at-home which is mostly enforced on Mondays, has led to unrest in the southeast region.

According to the Senate, thousands of Innocent lives have been lost since this action started, and property worth over a trillion have been destroyed which has resulted in investors leaving the region.

Resolutions of the Senate on Wednesday were sequel to a motion titled, “Condemning the Disruptive Nature of ‘Sit-At-Home’ Demonstrations in the South East-Nigeria.

It was sponsored by Senator Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West and co- sponsored by 14 other Senators.

The third prayer in the motion urging the Federal Government to use political solution approach in handling the case of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu was rejected by the Senators.

Following the jettisoning of the prayers Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP, Anambra South that the Upper Chamber should ask the Federal Government to Obey Court Order that granted Nnamdi Kanu Bail was also thrown out by his Colleagues.

In his presentation of the motion, Senator Izunaso said that “The Senate is aware that thousands of Innocent lives have been lost since this action started, and properties worth over a Trillion have been destroyed which has resulted in investors leaving the region;

“Further aware that the “sit-at-home” civil disobedience actions in the South East has led to the disruption/destruction of economic activities as well as immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy. Because, when people are forced to stay at home and businesses remain closed, productivity declines, and income is reduced, thereby affecting livelihoods and economic growth;

“Notes that the “sit-at-home” protests disrupts the education of students, leading to missed classes and delays in academic progress. And such prolonged disruptions have long-term effects on students’ learning outcomes and educational development;

“Disturbed that disruption of essential public services, such as healthcare, transportation, and waste disposal, continues to have severe impact during “sit-at-home” protests which adversely affect the well-being and safety of the general population living in the South East;

Further disturbed that the “sit-at-home” protests continues to lead to acts of violence and clashes with law enforcement agencies which has led to uncountable loss of lives of innocent people, security agents and the protesters. As this increases the potential for criminal elements to take advantage of the situation to engage in looting or other unlawful activities while the people stayed at home; and

“Worried that if the activities of Simon Ekpa, who is issuing the illegal “sit at home” orders is not checked, he may succeed in corrupting the minds of Nigerian youths and turning them against the government which is tantamount to treasonable felony.”