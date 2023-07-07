Sit-at-home: Security operatives in show of force

File image for illustration.

By Anayo Okoli, Steve Oko, Peter Okutu, Chinonso Alozie & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

FOLLOWING the panic and apprehension created in Enugu, Ebonyi and other parts of the southeast by enforcers of the sit-at-home declared by Finland-based factional leader in IPoB, Simon Ekpa, security operatives have commenced operation show of force in many states as they also beefed up security in the region, particularly the major cities.

More Police presence in Enugu

In Enugu, the presence of police on the streets have increased as they were seen in many strategic areas like markets, the state secretariat, and other public buildings, banks, and big petrol stations among others.

In several places, police armoured personnel carriers were seen stationed.

However, the situation in Enugu as of yesterday was calm as people went about their businesses.

Reacting to Wednesday’s panic, the Enugu police commissioner warned the hoodlums to stay clear of the state, saying that the ban on sit-at-home is still in force.

The State Commissioner, Ahmed Ammani warned that he would not be “deterred by the panic-causing and disinformation schemes of subversive criminal elements, hell-bent on inflicting physical, psychological and socio-economic pains on their brothers and sisters, on the pretext of enforcing the ill-conceived sit-at-home order in the state”.

He reassured the people of the state of the unwavering commitment of the Police and other security forces to, “in line with the State Government’s prohibition of the order, ensure the daily security and safety of citizens against the unconscionable activities of the criminals”.

He assured the residents of the state that they will be protected from subversive elements attempting to defy the sit-at-home ban.

In a statement released by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, yesterday in Enugu, Ammani stated that the police and other security agencies are fully prepared to take decisive action against all criminals, including those spreading false security incidents to incite panic.

The commissioner emphasised that the police will not hesitate to confront and deal with individuals or groups seeking to cause harm to the residents. He reassured the people of Enugu State of the unwavering commitment of the police to their security and safety, following the state government’s prohibition of the sit-at-home order.

Ammani stated, “The police shall identify and apprehend the originators and spreaders of the malicious and misleading information.”

He urged the citizens to disregard any evil schemes of miscreants and to carry on with their daily activities.

The commissioner also advised the public to remain vigilant, abide by the law, and promptly report suspicious individuals in their communities to security agencies. Additionally, he provided emergency hotlines (08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202, or 08098880172) and an email address ([email protected]) for citizens to reach out to the command for assistance.

We won’t tolerate any breach of peace in Abia

The Abia State Police Command has also warned enforcers of sit-at-home that any breach of public peace in the state would not be tolerated.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Maureen Chinaka, in an interview with Vanguard yesterday, said that the Command would not condone any attempt to intimidate law-abiding citizens or residents of the state.

She noted that although Abia had been relatively calm as no incident of violence had been reported in any part of the state, anyone engaging in any act of illegality should know the implications.

The PPRO said that the police and other security agencies were not leaving anything to chance as various measures had been put in place to ensure the security of law-abiding citizens.

She urged residents of the state to abstain from any act capable of breaching the public peace as such would not be tolerated.

The PPRO, also assured them of the commitment of the police in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and property of residents.

The violence that greeted the sit-at-home exercise in the neighbouring state has triggered panic among residents some of whom now live in fear.

We’ve started show of force in Imo

Also yesterday, the Imo State Police command said the Police in collaboration with other sister agencies have started a show of force to protect the lives and properties of the residents of Imo, against the enforcers of sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this while speaking on the attacks carried out by the enforcers of IPOB sit-at-home.

He said: “We have deployed adequate security, maximum security provided for all and sundry to go about their lawful activities. We are ready to discharge our constitutional mandate centered on the protection of lives and properties and to enforce all laws of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“They aim to create fears in the minds of the public and perpetuate criminal activities.

“The members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Currently, we have embarked on operation show of force and we are doing it in close synergy with other sister security agencies. Our men have been patrolling around the state on confidence building and visible policing,” Police said.

Economic activities pick up as security agencies embark on operation show of force

In Ebonyi State, normalcy is creeping back to Abakaliki metropolis as residents were seen going about their normal businesses.

But as of 6 a.m. yesterday, the capital city of Ebonyi State was like a ghost town with many residents observing activities on both major roads and streets in the state before embarking on their daily activities.

The Tuesday sporadic shootings by gunmen suspected to be members of a factional section of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB led by Simon Ekpa at Ishieke Market, of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State, contributed to the apprehension still hovering over the city.

In addition to the stationing of Police Vans at strategic locations to avert further breakdown of law and order, Ebonyi State Police Command has embarked on operation show-of-force in many cities in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said: “The hoodlums who went to Ahiaofu road, along Enugu – Abakaliki highway, Ishieke and Akaeze markets and started shooting sporadically were engaged in a shootout by Police tactical and patrol teams before they escaped.”

She added: “No life was lost either on the part of the police or the civil populace as an intensive manhunt is ongoing to apprehend and bring them to justice.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police is using this medium to appeal to the members of the public to remain calm, oblige the police with useful information and go about their lawful activities, as maximum security measures have been put in place, including intensive motorized patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state to halt their activities.”

Vanguard gathered that different security operatives in Ebonyi State have embarked on the operation show of force to reiterate their commitment to protecting the lives and property of residents.

The Ebonyi State Police command, men of the Nkwegu Military Cantonment, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services were taking part in the exercise.

Start talking with

Kanu, IPOB now, Hassan Stan-Labo urges FG

Similarly, Former Army Intelligence Officer, Col Hassan Stan-Labo (rtd) has called on the Federal Government to initiate a conversation with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He made the call on Wednesday while reacting to the unrest in the South-East.

Hassan, who spoke during an interview with Arise Television, opined that the best way to tackle the menace arising from the activities of the secessionist group is to release Kanu.

He said, “One major deal in the southeast which I think will cool off a lot of nerves is to bring out Nnamdi Kanu.

“Pull that gentleman out, stop this incarceration. I know some of his pronouncements are offensive, and there was a need to take certain actions. But Nigeria itself is a family.

“When part of the family feels offended, as a parent, you sit the gentleman down and try to find out what are the problems. How do I help you?

“Can we start talking with Kanu? Can we start talking with IPOB? Can we start talking with other groups? I think conversations with some of these teams will go a long way in addressing the problems.

“Nnamdi Kanu should be released. The government should talk with Kanu and IPOB, it will help in addressing the problem.

“Further incarceration heightens the heroism over him, making him more relevant. Nigeria has made him a hero.”

Arewa youths urge S-East govs to protect Northerners

As the sit-at-home violence affects communities in the South-East, the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged governors of South-East states to take measures to protect the lives and properties of Northerners living in their states.

President of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, in a statement, condemned what he called the mindless, unrelenting violent disturbances created by certain interest groups in the South-East, in the form of the agitation for a separate State of Biafra.

“We are aware that the perpetrators of this agenda of destruction and collective mayhem, fervently hope it will engulf the entire country and bring about mass killings and suffering of innocent people. The AYCF is calling for guaranteed protection of the lives and properties of Northerners in the entire southeast.

“We are worried that often, the mindless violence and extremist terrorist actions perpetrated by IPOB and its followers in the South-East resort to the long-practiced tactics of attacks against Northerners and agents and symbols of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We are therefore compelled to demand from the South-East Governors, actions to ensure an environment in which the Northerner is safe and secure wherever he chooses to live and work in the southeast just as the North is ready to support other Nigerians to benefit from our tolerance and accommodation if they show appropriate respect for the content of their livelihoods.

“It is in our culture to welcome and live with outsiders, and we must never be tired of reminding other Nigerians that the laws of the land demand that every Nigerian lives and earns his legitimate living in any part of Nigeria without discrimination or molestation,” he stated.

The Arewa Youth leader explained that the North was very much aware that, unlike the previous set of governors of South-East states, the current state administrations were showing some level of commitment in resisting the terrorist tactics of the IPOB.

“We also commend the renewed gallantry of our troops under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to checkmate the maneuvers of all terror outfits in the country, ” the statement added.