Sit-at-home: Onitsha, Nnewi, Ekwulobia on lockdown

…Awka: market, federal offices open

By Vincent Ujumadu and Chimaobi Nwaiwu

IN spite of the letter by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, directing that sit-at-home be discontinued in South East, residents and traders in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State and Nnewi, the industrial town, were deserted.

Same for Ekwulobia, Ihiala and other urban centers where there were no movements of any kind.

The situation is, however, different in the state capital, Awka, where the market is open for business, with people moving about and vehicles plying various routes. Some federal offices were operating, but the state secretariat is deserted.

Although some filling stations were attending to customers, many shopping malls did not open.

In Onitsha, the major roads where most of the banks are located, such as New Market road and Old Market road, as well as other streets which usually witness heavy human and vehicular movements, were empty.

All the major roads in Nnewi, like the ever busy Edo Ezemewi road and Owerri road, were empty.

All the commercial banks on the popular Bank road in the town were under lock and key. The Nkwo Nnewi market did not open. Also, the ever busy Owerri – Oba -Onitsha road through Nnewi was empty.

Government establishments, including hospitals and and local government offices were shut.

However, few people were seen at the food stuff and petty traders market at Ajasa street, the slaughter market and Ekene junction, all in Onitsha, as people bought food items in large quantities.

The Federal Medical Center, Onitsha and the Nnandi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, that always had workers and patients milling around even on Mondays, were empty.

The ever busy Onitsha- Enugu expressway, Onitsha -Owerri road, the Onitsha- Nkpor- Ogidi and Onitsha -Obosi roads were devoid of the usual heavy commercial and tricycle traffic.

The Awka- Agulu- Ekwulobia- Uga road was also deserted and the popular Ekwulobia market did not open.

In all the cities in Anambra State, security operatives were not seen on patrol, which perhaps added to the people’s fear of being attacked by enforcers of sit-at-home.