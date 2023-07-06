Sit at home: Normalcy returns to Abakaliki as economic activities pick up

Commercial activities were in full swing in Ogige Market, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as traders defied the sit-at-home order by IPOB. PHOTO: Ikechukwu Odu

…as security agencies embark on operation show of force

By Peter Okutu

Normalcy seems to have returned to the Abakaliki metropolis of Ebonyi State as residents were seen going about their normal businesses.

But as at 6a.m of Thursday morning, the Capita city of Ebonyi State was like a ghost town with many residents observing activities on both major roads and streets in the State, before embarking on their daily activities.

The Tuesday sporadic shootings by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of a factional section of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB led by Simon Ekpa at Ishieke Market, of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State, contributed to the apprehension still hovering over the city.

In addition to the stationing of Police Vans at strategic locations in order to avert further breakdown of law and order, Ebonyi State Police Command carried out operation show-of-force in the State.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said: “The hoodlums who went to Ahiaofu road, along Enugu – Abakaliki highway, Ishieke and Akaeze markets and started shooting sporadically were engaged in a shootout by Police tactical and patrol teams before they escaped.”

She added that: “No life was lost either on the part of the police or the civil populace as intensive manhunt is ongoing to apprehend and bring them to justice..

“Consequently, the Commissioner Of Police is using this medium to appeal to the members of the public to remain calm, oblige the police with useful information and go about their lawful activities, as maximum security measures have been in place, including intensive motorized patrol of the nooks and crannies of the State to halt their activities.”

Vanguard gathered that different Security Operatives in Ebonyi State, embarked on the Operation show of force to reiterate their commitment in protecting lives and property of residents in Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi State police command, men of the Nkwegu Military Cantonment, Nigerian security and Civil Defence Corps and the Department of State Security, took part in the exercise.