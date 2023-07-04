Sit-at-home: Gunmen cause mayhem in Ebonyi as residents scamper for safety

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Gunmen numbering over eight in red regalia, patrolling in a light brown Sienna bus were seen in Ishieke community shooting sporadically.

The gunman was heard in a short video, saying, release Nnamdi Kanu; no Nnamdi Kanu no Peace.” ” You can see that Keke is burning. Destroy everything.

“It is happening in Ebonyi, Ishieke market. Destroy all of them. As you can see it, everywhere is burning. “

The affected market was deserted as gunmen went from Store to Store causing uneasiness.

The wave of this development affected the State capital as other markets within the metropolis did operate effectively.

When Vanguard visited the popular Kpirikpiri Market, some stores within the market were under lock and key as market women were seen discussing the matter in small groups.

One of the sellers in the market, (names withheld) lamented her painful ordeal

“It wasn’t funny this morning as everybody was runny helter-skelter. Some shops are closed because of the attacks in the State.”

The Abakaliki metropolis seems to be experiencing unusual quietness as residents are seen making efforts to reach their homes on time.